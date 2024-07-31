Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Raised EPS Outlook

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.85 billion, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $328 million, a 36% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 11.5%.
  • Adjusted EPS: $3.34.
  • Access Segment Revenue Growth: 6%.
  • Access Segment Adjusted Operating Margin: 17.7%.
  • Vocational Segment Organic Revenue Growth: 11%.
  • Vocational Segment Adjusted Operating Margin: 14.1%.
  • Defense Segment Orders: $232 million for FHTVs.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EPS Outlook: Raised to $11.75 per share.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 335,000 shares for $39 million.
  • Free Cash Flow Estimate: Reduced to $375 million.
Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) reported a strong quarter with an 18% year-over-year revenue growth and a 36% increase in adjusted operating income.
  • The company achieved an adjusted operating margin of 11.5% and an adjusted EPS of $3.34.
  • Oshkosh Corp (OSK) began delivering next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDVs) to the United States Postal Service, marking a significant milestone.
  • The company raised its full-year outlook for adjusted EPS to $11.75 per share.
  • The vocational segment achieved strong year-over-year organic revenue growth of 11%, with an impressive adjusted operating margin of 14.1%.

Negative Points

  • Orders in the access segment were lower than last year, as expected, due to being largely booked for new equipment for the year.
  • The company recognized intangible asset impairments of $51.6 million during the quarter due to market conditions at Pratt Miller.
  • The defense segment is winding down domestic JLTV production, which will impact revenue in early 2025.
  • The company expects higher working capital at year-end, leading to a reduction in the free cash flow estimate by $50 million to $375 million.
  • There are anticipated higher material costs, higher new product development investments, and plant start-up costs expected in the third quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the access outlook for the second half of the year, particularly regarding customer mix and market dynamics?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: The mix is slightly less favorable in the second half, partly due to customer and product mix. This is a timing issue rather than a demand issue. We also expect higher new product development (NPD) and plant start-up costs in the second half.

Q: How should we think about the margin trajectory for the vocational segment in the back half of the year?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: We expect solid margins, driven by strong backlog and pricing. However, higher start-up costs and NPD investments, along with fewer production days in Q4, will impact margins.

Q: What is the outlook for access equipment demand in 2025, and how will the ramp-up of telehandlers production impact this?
A: John Pfeifer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We expect 2025 sales to be in the range of 2024, driven by healthy market dynamics and customer discussions. The ramp-up of telehandlers production will primarily impact 2024, with no significant carryover into 2025.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of tariffs on your European business and how you plan to mitigate this?
A: John Pfeifer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Tariffs on Chinese-made goods entering Europe will impact us, but we have strategies to mitigate this, including recent acquisitions in Europe that provide localization options. Our European business represents about 10% of total revenue.

Q: How should we think about the margin cadence for the defense segment, particularly with the NGDV ramp-up and JLTV ramp-down?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: NGDV revenue will ramp up through 2025, offsetting the decline in JLTV revenue. We expect defense margins to improve as we secure fixed sole-source contracts and ramp up NGDV production.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the strong performance in the vocational segment, particularly in Pierce and AeroTech?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: Strong demand and backlog in Pierce fire trucks and AeroTech equipment, supported by robust market conditions and strategic investments, are driving performance. We expect continued growth and margin improvement.

Q: Can you provide more details on the transition to a dealer network for the Refuse and Recycling vehicle business?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: The transition to a dealer network will enhance penetration for new sales and aftermarket services, particularly for non-fleet customers. We expect this to drive growth and improve lifecycle business.

Q: How do you view the order timing and demand for access equipment in Q4 compared to previous years?
A: John Pfeifer, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We expect Q4 orders to be significant, driven by customers planning for 2025. The current $3.3 billion backlog already includes some 2025 orders, indicating strong demand.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of higher working capital on the free cash flow guidance?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: Higher working capital is due to new product development programs and facility start-ups. This is a temporary phenomenon, and we expect it to unwind quickly in 2025.

Q: How does the acquisition of AUSA impact your business and backlog?
A: Michael Pack, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer: The acquisition of AUSA, with 2023 revenue of about $140 million, will not significantly impact backlog but provides strong margins and growth opportunities, particularly in Europe.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.