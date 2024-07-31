Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO, Financial) maintained its operating income margin at 17.4% despite a 4% decline in organic sales.

The company reported solid earnings performance, cash flow generation, and a cash conversion rate of 110%.

LECO continued to invest in growth through internal CapEx and acquisitions, adding approximately $175 million in annualized sales from three acquisitions year-to-date.

The company returned $91 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

LECO's additive manufacturing business is reaching an inflection point in commercial adoption, showing promising long-term potential.

Negative Points

LECO experienced lower demand in its two welding segments due to lower production levels among heavy industry OEM customers and weak macroeconomic conditions.

There was a pause in capital spending for automation projects, particularly in the automotive sector, impacting sales.

The EV charger market has evolved significantly, leading to a delay in meaningful revenue ramp to late 2025.

The company's international welding segment faced weak European macroeconomic conditions, leading to a 6% decline in sales.

LECO's second quarter sales declined 4% to $1.022 billion, primarily due to 5.4% lower volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the current end market demand trends?

A: We adjusted our assumptions at the end of May and saw similar demand patterns in June and July. We observed an acceleration of softness in heavy industry, particularly in the agricultural sector. The automotive sector is also experiencing a pause as OEMs reconsider their capital expenditure plans. We expect these trends to continue into the second half of the year.

Q: What is the current run rate revenue for the additive manufacturing business, and what is its profitability?

A: The run rate revenue for the additive manufacturing business is around $10 million. While the revenue is not large, the business has reached an inflection point in commercial adoption. We have been investing about $5 to $6 million annually in operating expenses for this technology, and we are now seeing a significant uptick in customer interest and activity.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic value of the Vanliner acquisition?

A: The Vanliner acquisition significantly accelerates our ability to sell existing welding-based products to the work truck industry. Both we and Vanliner have been working on battery-powered solutions that provide environmental and operational benefits. This acquisition will help us expand and accelerate our product portfolio in this market.

Q: What are the assumptions built into your guidance, and what are the key risks?

A: Our guidance assumes a mid-single-digit percent decline in organic sales for 2024, with price contributing 50 to 100 basis points of growth. We expect volume headwinds from weak industrial activity and slower capital spending. Key risks include the progression of heavy industry demand, particularly in agriculture, and the timing of automotive OEMs' capital expenditure plans.

Q: How do you view the medium-term revenue potential for the DC fast charger initiative?

A: We still believe the market for DC fast chargers is there, but the timing of investments has been slower than anticipated. The Navy program's rollout of funds has been delayed, and customers are now looking for products that differ from initial specifications. We are leveraging our product architecture to introduce new products and expect meaningful revenue ramp to start in late 2025.

Q: What are your expectations for the international segment's performance in the second half of the year?

A: We expect the international segment to perform in the 11% to 12% EBIT margin range for the full year 2024. We had some isolated operational inefficiencies in the second quarter that we do not expect to repeat. We anticipate more consistent performance in the second half.

Q: How are you managing costs in response to the current market conditions?

A: We are very disciplined in managing discretionary spending and profit-sharing programs. We are also focused on enterprise-wide cost initiatives and profit improvement initiatives. Our ability to maintain margins despite softness in demand demonstrates our effective cost management.

Q: What is the status of your automation business, particularly in the automotive sector?

A: We are seeing a pause in the automotive sector as OEMs reconsider their product plans. However, they have not pushed back the start of production dates for many products. We expect to get answers on these projects in the next 30 to 60 days. We remain relatively agnostic to whether the OEMs produce EVs, hybrids, or ICE vehicles, as our automation solutions are applicable across all types.

