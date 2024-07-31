Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Market Insights

Discover the latest financial performance, property sales, and leasing activities from Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP) in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Funds from Operations (FFO): $3.7 million or $0.04 per share for Q2 2024.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $21 million or $0.20 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Debt Repayment: $25.3 million from property sale proceeds.
  • Leased Occupancy: 72.3% at the end of Q2 2024, down from 74% at the end of 2023.
  • Economic Occupancy: 70% at the end of Q2 2024, compared to 70.1% at the end of Q4 2023.
  • Total Leasing Activity: 272,000 square feet for the first half of 2024, including 75,000 square feet in Q2 2024.
  • Property Sales: $66 million year-to-date, including $31 million for Innsbrook Corporate Center and $35 million for Collins Crossing.
  • Prospective New Tenants: Tracking approximately 550,000 square feet, with 300,000 square feet shortlisted for FSP assets.
  • Scheduled Lease Expirations: 172,000 square feet for the remainder of 2024, representing 3.3% of the directly owned portfolio.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Reported funds from operations (FFO) of $3.7 million or $0.04 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Successfully sold two properties in 2024, generating $66 million in gross property sales.
  • Significant debt reduction over the last several years, providing flexibility in property disposition plans.
  • Urban markets in FSP's portfolio, such as Denver CBD and suburban Houston, show signs of increased activity.
  • Tracking approximately 550,000 square feet of prospective new tenants, with 300,000 square feet identified on FSP assets' shortlist.

Negative Points

  • Reported a GAAP net loss of $21 million or $0.20 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Leased occupancy decreased to 72.3% at the end of Q2 2024 from 74% at the end of 2023.
  • Continued challenges in office property disposition efforts due to a significant lack of liquidity.
  • Office leasing markets are generally still not as active as pre-COVID, particularly for larger, long-term corporate space users.
  • Weak national sales market for office properties, with a 60% decline in sales volume over the past 12 months.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I would just like to inquire more about the Innsbrook disposition. Did you originally formulate a strategy and make a conscious decision to exit the Virginia market? Or is this more of a trend of opportunistic sales?
A: Hi, Steven, this is Jeff Carter. This was not a specific plan to exit Virginia. This was really a selected decision based upon value creation and maximization in this environment that we see. And that property was a part of that process in terms of some recent leasing successes that we've had there, the amount of WALT and lease term that was in place as a result of that and the reception in the marketplace to its marketing was favorable based on those terms.

Q: I believe Innsbrook was around 90% leased upon the time of sale, one of your properties leading in that specific metric. When you communicate with potential buyers, have you discovered a certain leasing percentage of baseline that they require in order to transact? Or are there any potential buyers out there who employ a more opportunistic or value-add approach and will be willing to underwrite properties that are less than your portfolio average of around 70% or so leased?
A: This is Jeff again. What we've really seen varies a little bit, but in general, the themes that are consistent are a stabilized in-place occupancy with strong in-place WALT that's got to have weighted average lease term for buyers to get interested as well as quality, location, and smaller dollar-size purchase prices. Larger transactions are not typically occurring very often in our experiences to date.

Q: Can you please provide some greater information on your geographical markets? Predominantly, which cities do you see strengthening and vice versa?
A: Hi, Steve, it's John Donahue. There's been a very steady trend of incrementally better news in activity in the Sun Belt markets. The Midwest has suffered, particularly Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Chicago. Houston has been our strongest market, Midtown Atlanta is a little bit better than others, and Dallas has had a bit of a summer slowdown, but we're hearing good things about the north Dallas markets. Denver has been very slow to come back, but we are very encouraged about what we've seen here over the last three to six months.

Q: What are your observations about current market conditions for office dispositions?
A: Recent information shows a weak national sales market for office, but this situation has the potential to turn more positive should a rate cut cycle soon begin. The historical average 12-month national office property sales volume is down over the past 12 months by approximately 60% nationally. This weakness in office sales has been due in large part to the severe lack of liquidity currently impacting the office sector with respect to both debt and equity capital. However, FSP will be watching carefully in the weeks and months ahead to see if such conditions begin to improve.

Q: How has the post-COVID remote work back-to-office employee attendance affected your leasing front?
A: The post-COVID remote work back-to-office employee attendance continues to generally make slow but positive progress. However, the numbers vary quite a bit from industry to industry, market to market, and property to property. Our office leasing markets are generally still not as active as pre-COVID, particularly for larger, long-term corporate space users.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.