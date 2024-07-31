Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

Achieved first-ever GAAP net income ahead of the third anniversary as a publicly traded company.

Delivered four consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow.

Revenue growth of over $105 million, up more than 15% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP gross margins increased to 72.6%, up 430 basis points.

Strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%.

Negative Points

Choppy macroeconomic backdrop creating near-term volume headwinds.

Top of funnel activity down around 4% compared to the same period last year.

HOA construction financial services verticals were down high double digits.

Guidance for the back half of the year reduced by about 5% due to macro headwinds and yield dynamics.

Continued pressure from discretionary spending reductions impacting transaction volumes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The guidance for the back half is about 5% lower than before. Can you elaborate on the macro headwinds and payment yield dynamics affecting this guidance?

A: We're projecting forward what we experienced in Q2, which includes a continuation of lower transaction volumes and some yield dynamics. Specifically, we saw larger payments shift away from higher monetized rates, a mix shift with new suppliers, and greater monetization of smaller payments. These factors have been extended through the end of the year.

Q: Can you provide updated thoughts on revenue visibility in this environment and the confidence in your guidance?

A: We are guiding based on what we are currently seeing. We have a consistent recurring visibility in our transactions and feel good about the guidance provided, despite the macroeconomic challenges.

Q: Could you discuss the sequential change in revenue within the quarters and any noticeable differences between the start and end of Q2?

A: We saw continued pressure from discretionary spending, with consistent retention of buyers and suppliers. The caution in spending is still limited to discretionary items like advertising and travel, and hasn't widened beyond that.

Q: Are you still comfortable with the 20%+ revenue growth and 20%+ EBITDA margin targets through 2025?

A: We believe in the long-term opportunity and have multiple levers to grow revenue and efficiency. However, in the short run, we need the macro environment to improve to meet these targets.

Q: How are you thinking about the right level of OpEx growth given the more muted revenue growth?

A: We are focused on disciplined execution and profitability. While there may be incremental investments in OpEx to support growth initiatives like payment accelerator and spend management, we remain committed to maintaining strong gross margins and expense discipline.

Q: What are the implications of the recently rejected interchange rate settlement for commercial interchange rates and AvidXchange's custom rates?

A: We have been proactive in offering multiple payment modalities with different price points, data levels, and automation. We believe our approach of providing the right value proposition to suppliers will continue to support electronic payment adoption and retention.

Q: Can you expand on the top of funnel comments and the impact of resource reallocation on new customer revenue contribution?

A: We have shifted our focus to higher ROI marketing initiatives and partner channels, which has resulted in higher quality leads, shorter sales cycles, and strong close rates. This strategy is helping us meet our new customer add objectives for the year.

Q: How much of the reduction in full-year revenue guidance is due to macroeconomic factors versus lead generation headwinds?

A: The reduction is roughly 50-50 between macroeconomic factors affecting transaction volumes and yield dynamics. The lead generation headwinds are more about setting up for future growth rather than impacting this year's revenue.

Q: What is the impact of the raise in float revenue guidance, and is it related to customer payment modality preferences?

A: The increase in float revenue guidance is due to higher customer balances and a reduced impact of rate reductions in the back half of the year. There is no significant change in yield or volume assumptions.

Q: Is the shift in suppliers choosing lower-cost payment modalities more cyclical or secular?

A: It's more about the value proposition rather than being cyclical. Suppliers tend to stick with their chosen payment modality, and we continue to see high retention rates. Our strategy focuses on providing the right price and value to convert paper check suppliers to electronic payments.

