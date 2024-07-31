Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial) reported its largest revenue quarter ever, surpassing $1 billion in total revenues.

Xywav, a key product in the neuroscience therapeutic area, saw a 13% increase in net product sales compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Epidiolex sales reached approximately $247 million in the quarter, reinforcing its blockbuster potential.

The oncology therapeutic area performed well, with Zepzelca showing significant growth and high utilization in the pediatric population.

The company continues to generate strong top-line growth and cash flow, driven by disciplined capital allocation and strategic investments.

Negative Points

Adoption of Zepzelca in the adolescent and young adult market is proceeding more slowly than anticipated.

The company has decided to no longer provide Vision 2025 metrics, which may create uncertainty among investors.

There are concerns about the impact of increased competition in the oxybate market, particularly with the entry of generics.

The Phase IIb trial for Epidiolex in essential tremor was not positive, leading to potential reevaluation of investment in this program.

The oncology revenue outlook has been revised downward due to slower-than-expected uptake in the adolescent and young adult market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the decision to remove Vision 2025 and whether the general premises on revenue growth remain valid?

A: While we've removed the specific numerical targets for 2025, we continue to be very pleased with the way our oxybate business is developing, particularly the growth of Xywav. The general trends highlighted for the second quarter and our guidance for 2024 and moving forward remain the same. (Bruce Cozadd, CEO)

Q: Can you explain the dynamics behind Xywav's revenue growth, given the increase in prescriptions but seemingly flat revenues?

A: We saw a higher influx of patients in Q1 due to formulary changes, causing many to switch to Xywav. The use of support programs normalized in Q2. IH patients typically require a full titration, which takes time. We haven't seen meaningful impacts on gross-to-nets, but competition does have some effect. (Renee Gala, President and COO)

Q: What is the outlook for Xywav net adds in narcolepsy from here?

A: The narcolepsy market is not growing broadly, but Xywav continues to perform strongly as the treatment of choice. We expect Q2 net adds to be more in line with future expectations. IH remains a stronger growth driver for Xywav. (Renee Gala, President and COO)

Q: How should we think about the potential for zanidatamab to drive revenue growth, and is corporate development still a focus?

A: Zanidatamab is seen as a sizable product opportunity, and we are investing behind it for better long-term returns. Corporate development remains a core part of our strategy, focusing on opportunities that leverage our commercial footprint and create durable revenue streams. (Bruce Cozadd, CEO; Philip Johnson, CFO)

Q: How should investors judge Jazz Pharmaceuticals' performance in the absence of Vision 2025?

A: We are focused on creating a high-growth global biopharma company with a diverse pipeline and healthy balance sheet. Our current performance is strong, and we are making investments to ensure long-term success. (Bruce Cozadd, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the decision to continue evaluating JZP-441 and what type of data we can expect?

A: We plan to initiate a small Phase Ib trial in NT1 patients to understand the dose-response relationship. This trial will provide key learnings that could inform future development efforts. (Robert Iannone, EVP, Global Head of R&D)

Q: How should we interpret the push out of the PFS data for the frontline GE trial?

A: The trial is event-driven, and the updated projection is based on blinded data. Slower event accumulation is not necessarily a bad thing. We remain confident based on external data and the performance of zanidatamab in other indications. (Robert Iannone, EVP, Global Head of R&D)

Q: What are the reasons for the slower uptake of Rylaze in the AY market, and what initiatives can you implement to drive growth?

A: The slower uptake is due to the time required for education and driving familiarity with asparaginase protocols. We are confident in the growth opportunity and are focusing on education and positive feedback on dosing regimens. (Renee Gala, President and COO)

Q: How do you see the landscape evolving for Xywav in IH with potential competition?

A: We are confident in the market we are building for IH with Xywav. Differentiators include low-sodium, once-nightly dosing, and comprehensive patient support services. We continue to invest in increasing disease awareness and supporting patients. (Renee Gala, President and COO)

Q: How should we think about the long-term dynamics for the oxybate franchise, especially post-2026?

A: The authorized generic technically ends in 2025, but Hikma can continue selling it. Our focus is on the low-sodium products, which are becoming a smaller part of our business. We believe in the long-term benefits of low-sodium for high-risk patients. (Bruce Cozadd, CEO)

