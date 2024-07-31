Half Year 2024 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 06:45AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen to the Analyst and Investor Webinar on the 2024 Interim Results for HSBC Holdings plc. For your information, this webinar is being recorded. We are now ready to start the webinar. So I will hand over to Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive.



Noel Quinn - HSBC Holdings PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning to everyone in London, and good afternoon to those joining from Hong Kong. Today is my last results announcement before Georges takes over in September. I'm delighted to be handing the stewardship of the bank over to him. Georges is an exceptional leader, who understand what makes HSBC special.



I'd like to thank my colleagues around the world for everything they've done over the last five years. And I wish Georges every success for the future. I have always been immensely proud of the heritage of this bank and the strategic role it plays in the world. But when I took this job on five years ago, we didn't have the financial performance to match our standing.



My aim was to change that. I