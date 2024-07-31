Q2 2024 Udemy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Udemy second-quarter 2024 earnings call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Dennis Walsh - Udemy Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, David. Joining me today are Udemy's Chief Executive Officer, Greg Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Blanchard.



During this conference call, we'll make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements involve assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For a complete discussion of risks associated with these forward-looking statements, we encourage you to refer to our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Our forward-looking statements are based upon