Sapphire Foods India Ltd (BOM:543397) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amid Margin Pressures

Despite a 10% increase in consolidated restaurant sales, Sapphire Foods India Ltd faces challenges with declining margins and mixed performance across brands.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Consolidated Restaurant Sales: Grew by 10% to 717 crores.
  • EBITDA: Increased by 1% to 124 crores.
  • Consolidated Restaurant EBITDA Margin: 15.1%, down 210 basis points.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA: 71 crores or 9.9%, declined year on year by 88% or 190 basis points.
  • Consolidated PBT: 12 crores or 1.7%.
  • Consolidated Adjusted PAT: 17 crores or 2.4%.
  • KFC Revenue Growth: 11% with -6% Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG).
  • New Store Additions: 13 KFC stores and 1 Pizza Hut restaurant in India, total count 886.
  • Pizza Hut Revenue Growth: 3% with -7% SSSG.
  • Pizza Hut ADS: 48,000, with a sequential improvement of 17% over the previous quarter.
  • Pizza Hut Restaurant EBITDA Margin: 4.6%, compared to a loss in the previous quarter.
  • Sri Lanka SSSG: 11% growth backed by higher transaction growth.
  • Sri Lanka Revenue Growth: 13% in cash terms and 19% in INR.
  • Sri Lanka Restaurant EBITDA Margin: 13.2%, a 20 basis points improvement over last year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sapphire Foods India Ltd (BOM:543397, Financial) reported a 10% growth in consolidated restaurant sales, reaching 717 crores.
  • The company added 13 KFC stores and one Pizza Hut restaurant in India during the quarter, bringing the total count to 886 stores.
  • Pizza Hut saw a significant improvement with a 17% sequential uplift in ADS, reversing a six to seven quarters declining trend.
  • Sri Lanka operations showed strong performance with an 11% SSSG growth and a 13.2% restaurant EBITDA margin.
  • The company received the Indian Green Building Council Gold Certification for one of its KFC restaurants, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.

Negative Points

  • Consolidated restaurant EBITDA margin declined by 210 basis points to 15.1%, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA declined by 88% year-on-year.
  • KFC's SSSG was down by 6%, significantly impacted by the shift in the Navratri festival days.
  • The company faced a decline in dine-in revenues for KFC, attributed to a broader industry trend and macroeconomic factors.
  • Pizza Hut's overall revenue growth was modest at 3%, and the brand's SSSG was negative at -7% for the quarter.
  • Increased marketing expenses and wage inflation impacted the company's margins, with limited opportunities for further cost efficiencies if negative SSSG persists.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The trend for KFC's same-store sales growth (SSSG) has been worsening over the last three to four quarters, with a significant decline of 6%. Are you seeing any improvement or stabilization in the industry trend?
A: Apart from the month of April, the trend is still steady but slightly negative. The impact of the Navratri festival in April significantly affected the brand. Adjusting for this, the trend is steady, neither improving nor worsening.

Q: For Pizza Hut, the sequential improvement is encouraging. Does the guidance of no step-up in store additions until reaching a 10% margin still hold?
A: We are cautious about store openings and will not aggressively expand until we see improvements in SSSG, ADS moving towards 50,000, and profitability approaching the 10% mark. We will open fewer stores and remain cautious this financial year.

Q: The dine-in revenues for KFC have seen a sharp deceleration. What explains this trend?
A: The decline in dine-in is an industry-wide trend. We are taking steps to improve dine-in, including specific value menus and lunch advertising. We are also experimenting with coffee offerings and refurbishing stores to enhance the consumer experience.

Q: Despite the sequential improvement in ADS for Pizza Hut, margins are still lower compared to last year. Is this due to incremental marketing spend?
A: Yes, a significant portion of the margin impact is due to additional marketing investments. There is also the impact of wage inflation and other cost increases.

Q: What is the contribution of non-vegetarian items in the Pizza Hut franchise?
A: Approximately 75% of Pizza Hut's menu is non-vegetarian. During vegetarian festivals like Navratri, non-vegetarian consumption is impacted, but normal food consumption continues.

Q: Are geopolitical issues affecting consumer sentiment for your brands?
A: Yes, there are pockets where we are impacted by geopolitical issues. We continue to face challenges in these areas without any significant bounce-back.

Q: What are the margin levers for KFC, and can you maintain current margins if negative SSSG persists?
A: We have achieved cost efficiencies across labor, operating costs, and utilities, which helped limit the downside. However, if negative SSSG continues, it will impact margins, and we may need to revisit our expansion strategy.

Q: How do you view the trend of delivery versus dine-in for KFC and Pizza Hut?
A: There is a slow structural shift from dine-in to delivery. Additionally, we have added a late-night delivery daypart, which has increased delivery's relevance in our mix.

Q: What is the outlook for store openings for KFC and Pizza Hut this year?
A: For KFC, we will continue to expand cautiously, aiming for a 19-20% margin. For Pizza Hut, store openings will be muted until we see improvements in brand performance and margins.

Q: How do you view the impact of marketing spend in a weak macro environment?
A: In a weak macro environment, additional marketing spend is necessary to regain consumer interest. For KFC, we have maintained similar levels of spend, while for Pizza Hut, we have increased advertising to drive brand performance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.