Q2 2024 Kadant Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Mckenney - Kadant Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, Josh. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kadant's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call today is Jeff Powell, our President and Chief Executive Officer.



Before we begin, let me read our Safe Harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make today about Kadant's future plans and expectations, financial and operating results and prospects are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual