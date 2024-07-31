Q2 2024 Comstock Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

M. Jay Allison - Comstock Resources Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. I want to thank everybody for spending the time with us this morning going over our results, we appreciate your time. Welcome to the Comstock Resources second quarter 2024 financial and operating results conference call. You can view a slide presentation during or after this call by going to our website at www.comstockresources.com and downloading the quarterly results presentations. There you'll find a presentation entitled Second Quarter 2024 Results.



I'm Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Comstock, and with me is Roland Burns, our President and Chief Financial Officer; Dan Harrison, our Chief Operating Officer; and Ron Mills, our VP of Finance and