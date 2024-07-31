Q2 2024 NETGEAR Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Erik Bylin - NETGEAR Inc - IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to NETGEAR's second-Quarter of 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us the company are Mr. CJ Prober, CEO; and Mr. Bryan Murray, CFO.



The format of the call will start with commentary on the business provided by CJ, followed by a review of the financials for the second quarter and guidance for the third quarter provided by Bryan. We'll then have time for any questions.



Before we begin the formal remarks, we advise you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected revenue, operating margins, tax expense, expenses and future business outlook.