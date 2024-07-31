Q2 2024 PC Connection Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the second-quarter 2024 Connection earnings conference call. My name is Justin, and I will be the coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is a property of Connection and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without any specific permission from the company.



On the call today are Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'll now turn the call over to the company.



Samantha Smith - PC Connection Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I will now read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements.



Any statements or references made during the conference call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Various remarks that management may make about the company's future expectations, plans, and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities