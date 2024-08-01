Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.37, Revenue Hits $4.6 Billion

Robust Performance Driven by Strategic Execution and Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.6 billion, slightly below the estimated $4.622 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $326.5 million, with a GAAP EPS of $1.37.
  • Operating Income: $440.8 million, representing a significant increase of 339.5% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $655.9 million, up 163.7% year-over-year, with a margin of 14.4%.
  • Net Sales Growth: 5.8% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in the U.S., Europe, and Mexico.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Pilgrims Pride Corp, the second-largest poultry producer in the US, UK, and Mexico, reported net sales of $4.6 billion and a GAAP net income of $326.5 million, translating to a GAAP EPS of $1.37. The company also reported an adjusted net income of $398.0 million or an adjusted EPS of $1.67.

1818957787414294528.png

Company Overview

Pilgrim's Pride is a leading poultry producer with operations in the US, UK, and Mexico. The company sells to chain restaurants, food processors, food distributors, and retail chains. In the US and Mexico, most sales come from fresh chicken, while in the UK and Europe, prepared chicken and pork dominate sales. JBS owns over 80% of Pilgrim's Pride's outstanding shares.

Performance and Challenges

Pilgrims Pride Corp's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by significant profitability growth. The company achieved a consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 9.7% and an adjusted EBITDA of $655.9 million, representing a 14.4% margin. The US segment saw an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.7%, Europe 7.4%, and Mexico 19.4%. These results highlight the company's ability to navigate market conditions and execute its strategies effectively.

However, the company faces challenges such as fluctuating commodity prices and operational risks. The ability to maintain profitability amidst these challenges will be crucial for sustained growth.

Financial Achievements

Pilgrims Pride Corp's financial achievements are noteworthy. The company's net sales grew by 5.8% year-over-year, reaching $4.6 billion. The GAAP EPS of $1.37 significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.09. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.4% reflects the company's strong operational performance and strategic execution.

These achievements are vital for the consumer packaged goods industry, where margins are often thin, and operational efficiency is paramount.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Net Sales $4,559.3 million $4,308.1 million +5.8%
GAAP EPS $1.37 $0.25 +448.0%
Operating Income $440.8 million $100.3 million +339.5%
Adjusted EBITDA $655.9 million $248.7 million +163.7%

Commentary and Analysis

“Our global portfolio delivered significant year-over-year profitability growth. We remained disciplined in the execution of our strategies, focusing on what we can control and continuing to expand our relationships with Key Customers, elevating our performance as market fundamentals became increasingly attractive,” said Fabio Sandri, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's diversified portfolio and strategic partnerships have enabled it to capitalize on market opportunities. The US segment benefited from enhanced commodity cutout values and lower input costs, while Europe saw improved consumer sentiment and operational efficiencies. In Mexico, balanced supply and demand fundamentals and growth with key customers drove performance.

Conclusion

Pilgrims Pride Corp's Q2 2024 results demonstrate its ability to navigate market conditions and execute its strategies effectively. The company's strong financial performance, driven by operational excellence and strategic partnerships, positions it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how Pilgrims Pride Corp continues to build on this momentum in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Pilgrims Pride Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.