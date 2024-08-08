Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.65 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $613.29 Million

Strong Performance Amidst Construction Disruptions

Summary
  • Revenue: $613.29 million, up by 21.5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $595.32 million.
  • Net Income: $104.74 million, a 49.3% increase from the previous year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.65, a 43.5% increase from $1.15 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: $233.20 million, up by 33.5% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $168.07 million, a 37.5% increase from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust specializing in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, demonstrated robust performance despite some expected construction disruptions and continued leisure transient softness.

Company Overview

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. Its core holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company operates through three business segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other, deriving the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial) reported a total revenue of $613.29 million for Q2 2024, a 21.5% increase from $504.84 million in Q2 2023. The company's net income surged by 49.3% to $104.74 million, up from $70.14 million in the same period last year. Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share was $1.65, a 43.5% increase from $1.15 in Q2 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.34 per share.

1818958001818726400.png

Segment Performance

The Hospitality segment, which includes the Gaylord Hotels properties, reported a revenue of $519.09 million, a 24.3% increase from $417.69 million in Q2 2023. The segment's operating income rose by 41.0% to $151.89 million, with an operating income margin of 29.3%, up from 25.8% in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDAre for the Hospitality segment was $204.62 million, a 34.0% increase from $152.67 million in Q2 2023.

The Entertainment segment also showed solid performance, with revenue reaching an all-time quarterly record led by the Grand Ole Opry and the Ole Red brand. The segment's operating income was approximately $22.4 million, with an operating income margin of 23.8%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $613.29 million $504.84 million 21.5%
Operating Income $168.07 million $122.24 million 37.5%
Net Income $104.74 million $70.14 million 49.3%
Net Income per Diluted Share $1.65 $1.15 43.5%
Adjusted EBITDAre $233.20 million $174.70 million 33.5%

Commentary and Analysis

Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “Our second quarter results continue to demonstrate the strength of both business segments, delivering record second quarter net income, and all-time records for consolidated operating income and consolidated Adjusted EBITDAre despite some expected construction disruption and continued leisure transient softness. Projected rooms revenue from second quarter bookings production for all future years set a second quarter record for the same-store portfolio, which together with all-time record banquet and AV results indicate our core group customer demand remains strong.”

The company's performance is particularly noteworthy given the challenges posed by construction disruptions and softness in leisure transient demand. The strong demand from core group customers and record banquet and AV results underscore the resilience and appeal of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial)'s offerings.

Conclusion

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and setting new records in several key metrics. The company's ability to navigate construction disruptions and maintain strong demand from core group customers highlights its operational strength and strategic positioning in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company continues to leverage its assets and navigate market conditions in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc for further details.

