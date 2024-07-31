Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Johnson Controls third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Lucas, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jim Lucas - Johnson Controls International PLC - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Johnson Controls fiscal third-quarter 2024 results. The press release and related tables that were issued earlier this morning as well as the conference call slide presentation can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at Johnson Controls.com.



Joining me on the call today are Johnson Controls' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver; and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck.



Before we begin, let me remind you that during our presentation today, we will make forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements due to a