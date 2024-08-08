Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $1.25, Revenue of $114.4M, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $51.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for Q1 FY2025, compared to $51.7 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
  • Revenue: $114.4 million for Q1 FY2025, up 2.5% from $111.6 million in Q1 FY2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $95.00 million.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $51.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for Q1 FY2025, compared to $48.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for Q1 FY2024.
  • Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Rate: $55,228 per operating day for Q1 FY2025, an 8.0% increase from $51,156 for the same period last year.
  • Vessel Operating Expenses: $20.5 million, or $10,717 per vessel per calendar day, for Q1 FY2025, up 3.2% from $19.8 million, or $10,383 per vessel per calendar day, in Q1 FY2024.
  • Interest Income: $3.7 million for Q1 FY2025, compared to $1.7 million for Q1 FY2024, driven by higher average cash balances and increased interest rates.
  • Fleet Utilization: Decreased to 90.4% for Q1 FY2025 from 98.0% in Q1 FY2024.
On August 1, 2024, Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing robust financial performance. Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs, with offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece.

Performance Overview

Dorian LPG Ltd reported a net income of $51.3 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, slightly down from $51.7 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net income amounted to $51.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $48.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, in the prior year. This performance exceeded analyst estimates of $0.62 earnings per share and $95.00 million in revenue.

1818958291854848000.png

Revenue and Expenses

Revenues for the quarter were $114.4 million, a 2.5% increase from $111.6 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in fleet size, despite a reduction in fleet utilization from 98.0% to 90.4%. The TCE rate per operating day rose by 8.0% to $55,228 from $51,156 in the previous year.

Vessel operating expenses increased by 3.2% to $20.5 million, or $10,717 per vessel per calendar day, up from $10,383 in the prior year. General and administrative expenses also saw a rise of 13.1% to $10.4 million, driven by higher stock-based compensation and cash bonuses.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs decreased by 8.5% to $9.5 million, primarily due to a reduction in loan interest on long-term debt. Interest income saw a significant increase to $3.7 million, up from $1.7 million in the previous year, attributed to higher average cash balances and increased interest rates.

Market Outlook

The market outlook remains cautiously optimistic. U.S. propane prices fell below 40% of West Texas Intermediate prices, while U.S. exports increased by 250,000 metric tons in Q2 2024. In Asia, demand for petrochemical consumption, particularly in China, saw an uptick with the commencement of new PDH plants. However, downstream demand for olefins and polyolefins remains sluggish despite property market stimulus measures in China.

Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Income $51.3 million $51.7 million
Adjusted Net Income $51.7 million $48.9 million
Revenue $114.4 million $111.6 million
Vessel Operating Expenses $20.5 million $19.8 million
General and Administrative Expenses $10.4 million $9.2 million
Interest and Finance Costs $9.5 million $10.4 million
Interest Income $3.7 million $1.7 million

Commentary

John C. Hadjipateras, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “During the quarter, we paid a dividend to our shareholders based on strong earnings and cash flow generation, and completed a significant strategic objective with a successful equity offering that positions us well for future fleet growth and renewal. Demand for LPG remains strong, as its availability, cost effectiveness, and environmental footprint make it a fuel of choice for many applications. As always, I acknowledge our dedicated seafarers and shoreside staff, whose hard work and dedication make our results possible.”

Analysis

Dorian LPG Ltd's performance in Q1 FY2025 demonstrates resilience and strategic growth amidst market challenges. The increase in revenue and adjusted net income, coupled with effective cost management, highlights the company's robust operational capabilities. The rise in TCE rates and interest income further underscores the company's strong market positioning. However, the decrease in fleet utilization and the increase in operating expenses indicate areas that require ongoing attention.

Overall, Dorian LPG Ltd's financial achievements in this quarter reflect its strategic initiatives and market adaptability, making it a noteworthy player in the oil and gas shipping industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dorian LPG Ltd for further details.

