Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.01, Revenue Falls Short at $94.97 Million

Quarterly Performance Highlights and Financial Metrics

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $94.97 million, slightly below the estimated $99.38 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01, a significant decrease from $0.48 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Investment Income: $44.58 million, compared to $48.41 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) per share: $18.19, down from $19.58 in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-accrual investments: Increased to 8, representing 5.7% of the debt portfolio at cost, up from 4.3% in the previous quarter.
  • New investment commitments: $338.7 million, with net new investments of $107.7 million for the quarter.
  • Quarterly distribution: Declared at $0.55 per share, payable on September 30, 2024.
On August 1, 2024, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company that provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments.

Performance Overview

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp reported total investment income of $94.97 million for the quarter, below the analyst estimate of $99.38 million. The company also reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01, missing the analyst estimate of $0.55. The net investment income per share was $0.54, compared to $0.52 in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp achieved significant origination activity, with $339 million in new investment commitments and $186 million in repayments and sales. However, the company faced difficulties with certain portfolio investments, leading to a decline in net asset value (NAV) and an increase in non-accruals.

Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, stated, "Our fiscal third quarter results were supported by continued origination activity, which led to portfolio growth and increased coupon interest income. However, we experienced challenges at certain portfolio investments, resulting in a decline in NAV and an increase in non-accruals."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023
Total Investment Income $94.97 million $94.03 million $101.90 million
Net Investment Income $44.58 million $41.37 million $48.41 million
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) $(43.46) million $(32.03) million $(11.73) million
Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.01 $0.12 $0.48

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp had total assets of $3.32 billion, with an investment portfolio valued at $3.12 billion. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $96.32 million, down from $125.03 million in the previous quarter. Total debt outstanding was $1.70 billion, resulting in a total debt to equity ratio of 1.16x.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

The company's portfolio consisted of investments in 158 companies, with a fair value of $3.12 billion. The portfolio included 82.5% first lien debt, 3.5% second lien debt, and 9.0% unsecured debt investments. Non-accrual investments increased to 3.7% of the debt portfolio at fair value, up from 2.4% in the previous quarter.

Distribution Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.55 per share, payable on September 30, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2024. Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income.

Analysis and Conclusion

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp's Q3 2024 performance reflects both achievements and challenges. While the company demonstrated strong origination activity and maintained a diversified portfolio, the increase in non-accrual investments and the decline in NAV pose concerns. The company's focus on first lien loans and portfolio quality improvement will be crucial in navigating the current market environment.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp for further details.

