Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.12, Revenue Misses at $182.8 Million

Quarterly Performance Overview and Updated Guidance

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $182.8 million, fell short of estimates of $189.79 million, reflecting lower average selling prices in Ecoservices.
  • Net Income: $8.3 million, compared to $26.1 million in the year-ago quarter, with a net income margin of 4.5%.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.07, with Adjusted Diluted Income per share of $0.12.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $56.9 million, down 28% year-over-year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.8%.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 552,081 shares at an average price of $9.05 per share, totaling $5.0 million.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flows of $46.4 million for the first six months of 2024, up from $41.1 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Updated Guidance: Revised full-year 2024 sales guidance to $700 million to $740 million, down from $715 million to $755 million.
On August 1, 2024, Ecovyst Inc (ECVT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Ecovyst Inc is an integrated and global provider of materials, specialty catalysts, and services, contributing to lower emissions, cleaner air, higher fuel efficiency, and the transition to clean energy. The company operates through two segments: Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Ecovyst Inc reported sales of $182.8 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $184.1 million in Q2 2023. The company posted a net income of $8.3 million, a significant drop from $26.1 million in the same quarter last year. The diluted net income per share was $0.07, while the adjusted diluted income per share was $0.12, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.11.

Segment Performance

Ecoservices: This segment saw sales of $153.9 million, down from $158.1 million in Q2 2023. The decline was attributed to lower average selling prices due to the pass-through of lower variable costs, including energy and sulfur costs. However, higher sales volumes in regeneration services and virgin sulfuric acid partially offset this decline. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $49.7 million, down from $60.1 million in the previous year.

Advanced Materials & Catalysts: Sales in this segment increased to $28.9 million from $26.0 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher sales of niche custom catalysts. However, the Zeolyst Joint Venture's sales dropped to $29.0 million from $44.7 million, primarily due to lower sales of catalysts used in sustainable fuel production and emission control applications. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $14.7 million, down from $25.4 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $56.9 million, reflecting a 28% decrease from the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 26.8%. The company also amended and extended its Term Loan, reducing the interest rate spread and extending the maturity date to June 2031. Additionally, Ecovyst repurchased 552,081 shares of common stock at an average price of $9.05 per share, totaling $5.0 million.

Updated 2024 Guidance

Ecovyst has revised its full-year 2024 guidance due to anticipated softening of demand in sustainable fuel production and emission control end uses. The company now expects:

  • Sales of $700 million to $740 million (down from $715 million to $755 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $230 million to $245 million (down from $255 million to $275 million)
  • Free Cash Flow of $75 million to $85 million (down from $85 million to $105 million)

Commentary

"We are pleased with our second quarter 2024 performance, which came in above our estimates. In the second quarter of 2024, our Ecoservices segment benefited from volume growth, with high refinery utilization contributing to strong demand for our regeneration services and positive demand fundamentals resulting in higher sales volume for virgin sulfuric acid compared to the second quarter of 2023," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst’s Chief Executive Officer.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash flows from operating activities were $46.4 million for the first half of 2024, up from $41.1 million in the same period last year. As of June 30, 2024, Ecovyst had cash and cash equivalents of $83.3 million and total gross debt of $873.0 million. The net debt to net income ratio was 14.1x, and the net debt leverage ratio was 3.3x.

Analysis

Ecovyst Inc's Q2 2024 performance reflects both strengths and challenges. While the company managed to beat EPS estimates, it missed revenue expectations. The decline in net income and adjusted EBITDA highlights the impact of lower sales in the Zeolyst Joint Venture and increased costs. However, the company's proactive measures, such as amending its Term Loan and repurchasing shares, indicate a strategic approach to navigating these challenges. The revised guidance underscores a cautious outlook for the remainder of 2024, influenced by macroeconomic headwinds and industry-specific trends.

