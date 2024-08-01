Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $57.2M Beats Expectations

Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Developments Highlight the Quarter

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $57.2 million, surpassing estimates of $55.05 million and representing a 38% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Product Revenue: $55.0 million, showing a 34% increase from the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated approximately $15.8 million in the second quarter.
  • Net Income: $0.7 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million or $(0.08) per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Approximately 84%, down from 96% in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Investments: $330.7 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Narrowed to $210 to $220 million from the previously established range of $200 to $220 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for serious diseases with high unmet medical needs, including LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for lupus nephritis (LN).

Performance Overview

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH, Financial) reported total net revenue of $57.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $55.05 million. The company also reported net product revenue of $55.0 million, reflecting a year-over-year growth of approximately 34%. The quarterly earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.01, aligning with the analyst estimate.

1818958589851758592.png

Financial Achievements and Strategic Developments

The company achieved approximately $15.8 million in free cash flow during the second quarter and held cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments totaling $330.7 million as of June 30, 2024. Aurinia also announced a development strategy for AUR200, a potential next-generation pipeline asset targeting autoimmune diseases.

“Our quarter-over-quarter growth in the second quarter is a result of our continued focus on commercial execution and business fundamentals. We are well prepared as we exit the first half of 2024, with upcoming innovative commercial initiatives targeting rheumatologists, the advancement of our AUR200 pipeline asset, and the anticipated approval of LUPKYNIS® in Japan,” said Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia.

Income Statement Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Aurinia reported:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Revenue $57.2 million $41.5 million
Net Product Revenue $55.0 million $41.1 million
Net Income (Loss) $0.7 million $(11.5) million
EPS $0.01 $(0.08)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Aurinia's total assets were $523.5 million, with total liabilities of $158.9 million. The company generated $15.8 million in free cash flow for the quarter, a significant improvement from the $3.0 million used in the same period last year.

Analysis and Outlook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH, Financial) demonstrated robust revenue growth and improved financial health in Q2 2024. The company's strategic focus on commercial execution and pipeline development, particularly with AUR200, positions it well for future growth. The narrowing of the 2024 net product revenue guidance range to $210-$220 million reflects confidence in continued market penetration and operational efficiency.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.