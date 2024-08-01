Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(1.76) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.28 Billion Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amid Competitive Pressures

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,280.9 million, fell short of estimates of $1,330.52 million.
  • Net Loss: $(192.9) million, compared to $(2.3) million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(1.76), reflecting a significant decline from $(0.02) in the prior year.
  • Operating Margin: (11.9)%, indicating a challenging quarter with increased competitive pressures.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $1.14 billion, ensuring substantial financial flexibility.
  • Fleet Update: Took delivery of eight new aircraft and retired five, ending the quarter with a fleet of 210 aircraft.
  • Cost Management: On track to achieve $100 million in annual run-rate cost savings, with $75 million expected by year-end 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The airline, which operates in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean, reported financial results that fell short of analyst expectations.

1818958767497310208.png

Company Overview

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge. Flight crews are entirely interchangeable across all aircraft, and maintenance and other support services are simplified due to not having an overly complex fleet. The company has one operating segment, air transportation, owing to its system-wide route structure. It may decide to expand its network if a market is underserved or overpriced. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

Performance and Challenges

Spirit Airlines Inc reported total operating revenues of $1,280.9 million for Q2 2024, a 10.6% decrease year-over-year. The company faced significant challenges due to increased industry capacity and competitive pricing pressures, which impacted its ability to increase yields. The net loss for the quarter was $192.9 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $1.76, compared to analyst estimates of -$1.55 per share.

Summer demand remains robust and load factors have been strong; however, significant industry capacity increases together with ancillary pricing changes in the competitive environment have made it difficult to increase yields, resulting in disappointing revenue results for the second quarter of 2024," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Spirit Airlines Inc ended the quarter with $1.14 billion in liquidity. The company also made strides in its transformation plan, introducing new premium travel options and enhancing customer experience. These initiatives are expected to drive future revenue growth and improve profitability.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Operating Revenues $1,280.9 million $1,432.5 million -10.6%
Operating Income (Loss) $(152.5) million $20.2 million NM
Net Income (Loss) $(192.9) million $(2.3) million NM
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(1.76) $(0.02) NM

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Spirit Airlines Inc ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term investment securities, and liquidity available under its revolving credit facility. The company also extended the final maturity of its $300 million revolving credit facility to September 30, 2026.

Operational Metrics

The airline reported a system completion factor of 98.5% and a load factor of 83.2%, a slight increase from the previous year. However, aircraft utilization decreased to 10.6 hours, primarily due to engine availability issues.

Analysis

Spirit Airlines Inc's Q2 2024 performance highlights the challenges faced by low-cost carriers in a highly competitive market. The company's transformation plan and cost-saving initiatives are crucial steps towards improving financial performance. However, the ability to navigate competitive pressures and manage operational costs will be key to achieving profitability in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Spirit Airlines Inc for further details.

