Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Pam, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MediaAlpha, Inc. second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex Liloia. You may begin.
Alex Liloia - Hayflower Partners - Investor Relations
Thanks, Pam. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. With me our Co-Founder and CEO, Steve Yi; and CFO, Pat Thompson.
On today's call, we'll make forward-looking statements relating to our business and outlook for future financial results, including our financial guidance for the third quarter of 2024. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
Please refer to our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a fuller explanation of those risks and uncertainties and the limits applicable to forward-looking statements.
All the forward-looking statements we make on this
Q2 2024 Mediaalpha Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...