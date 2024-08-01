Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $4.02 Billion, GAAP EPS at $1.85

Record Fee Related Earnings and Strong Momentum in Asset Management

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.02 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.85, reflecting strong earnings performance.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Approximately $696 billion as of June 30, 2024, indicating robust growth.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.4625 per share of Common Stock, payable on August 30, 2024.
  • Record Fee Related Earnings: Achieved in Q2, driven by strong momentum in Asset Management.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager serving various sectors including chemicals, manufacturing, industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, and more. The company operates in three business segments: Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing, with the Retirement Services segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance Overview

Apollo Global Management Inc reported a mixed performance for Q2 2024. The company achieved record fee-related earnings, driven by strong momentum in its Asset Management segment. However, the earnings per share (EPS) fell short of analyst estimates.

1818962688689205248.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the EPS miss, Apollo Global Management Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported record levels of quarterly debt origination, gross capital deployment, and third-party fundraising, excluding flagship private equity. This performance underscores the company's robust operational capabilities and strategic positioning in the asset management industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement reveal that Apollo Global Management Inc's revenue for Q2 2024 surpassed analyst estimates, coming in at $3,877.26 million. However, the EPS was in line with expectations at $1.76 per share, compared to the estimated $1.76 per share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet and cash flow statements indicate a strong financial position for Apollo Global Management Inc. The company's ability to generate significant cash flow from operations is crucial for sustaining its growth and investment activities.

Dividend Declaration

Apollo Global Management Inc declared a cash dividend of $0.4625 per share of its Common Stock for Q2 2024, payable on August 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024. Additionally, a cash dividend of $0.8438 per share of its Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will be paid on October 31, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2024.

Commentary

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer at Apollo, stated, “We generated record fee related earnings in the second quarter behind particularly strong momentum in Asset Management. The business produced record levels of quarterly debt origination, gross capital deployment, and third-party fundraising excluding flagship private equity. In Retirement Services, Athene’s compelling profitability is attracting significant amounts of third-party capital to support continued growth following the highly successful fundraise for ADIP II – the largest equity sidecar in the industry.”

Analysis

The mixed results for Q2 2024 highlight both the strengths and challenges faced by Apollo Global Management Inc. The record fee-related earnings and strong performance in asset management are positive indicators of the company's strategic execution. However, the shortfall in EPS suggests potential areas for improvement in cost management or operational efficiency.

Overall, Apollo Global Management Inc's robust revenue growth and strategic achievements position it well for future growth, despite the challenges reflected in the EPS miss. Investors will be keen to see how the company addresses these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Apollo Global Management Inc for further details.

