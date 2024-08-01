Moderna Inc (MRNA) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $(3.33) and Revenue of $241 Million, Missing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short Amidst Competitive Market and Decreased COVID-19 Vaccine Sales

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $241 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $1,480.13 million and down from $344 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $(1.3) billion for Q2 2024, compared to $(1.4) billion in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $(3.33) for Q2 2024, compared to $(3.62) in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: $10.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $12.2 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Cost of Sales: $115 million for Q2 2024, a significant decrease from $731 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to lower sales volume and decreased unutilized manufacturing capacity.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Increased by 6% to $1.2 billion in Q2 2024, driven by higher personnel-related costs and the purchase of a priority review voucher.
  • Product Sales Update: Revised 2024 expected net product sales to $3.0 to $3.5 billion, reflecting very low EU sales and potential revenue deferrals into 2025.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Moderna, a commercial-stage biotech company known for its mRNA technology and COVID-19 vaccine, reported significant declines in revenue and earnings, missing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Founded in 2010, Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) is a leader in mRNA technology, which was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. in December 2020. As of mid-2023, Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Moderna reported total revenue of $241 million for Q2 2024, a 30% decrease from $344 million in the same period in 2023. This decline was primarily due to reduced sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax®, which saw a 37% drop in net product sales to $184 million. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $1.3 billion, translating to a GAAP EPS of $(3.33), compared to a net loss of $1.4 billion and GAAP EPS of $(3.62) in Q2 2023.

1818962776069140480.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $241 million $344 million
Net Product Sales $184 million $293 million
Net Loss $(1.3) billion $(1.4) billion
GAAP EPS $(3.33) $(3.62)

Challenges and Strategic Updates

Moderna faces several challenges, including a highly competitive COVID-19 vaccine market and lower-than-expected sales in the European Union. The company has revised its 2024 product sales expectations to $3.0 to $3.5 billion, down from previous estimates. Additionally, potential revenue deferrals for certain international sales into 2025 and increased competition in the U.S. respiratory vaccine market have impacted projections.

Operational Highlights

Despite financial setbacks, Moderna achieved significant milestones, including the U.S. FDA approval and launch of its RSV vaccine, mRESVIA®, and positive Phase 3 data for its combination vaccine against influenza and COVID-19. The company continues to advance its mRNA platform to address unmet medical needs and improve public health.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Cost of sales for Q2 2024 was $115 million, a significant reduction from $731 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to lower sales volume and decreased unutilized manufacturing capacity. Research and development expenses increased by 6% to $1.2 billion, driven by higher personnel-related costs. Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 19% to $268 million, reflecting cost discipline and operational efficiencies.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Moderna's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $10.8 billion, down from $12.2 billion as of March 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to research and development expenses and other operating activities.

Conclusion

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) continues to navigate a challenging market environment with strategic adjustments and significant product developments. While the financial results for Q2 2024 fell short of analyst estimates, the company's ongoing advancements in mRNA technology and new product launches position it for potential future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Moderna Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.