Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS $1.68, Revenue $5.0 Billion

Strong Margin Execution and Cash Flow Growth Highlight Performance

41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $5.0 billion, slightly below the estimated $5.08 billion, reflecting a 2.3% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.68, representing a 23.5% increase from the previous year's $1.36.
  • Free Cash Flow: Grew over 100% year-to-date to $2.2 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion from the prior year.
  • Operating Income: $602 million, up 9.7% from $549 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $487 million, a 19.6% increase from $407 million in the previous year.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Updated GAAP revenue growth guidance to approximately 3.7%, with organic revenue growth expected between 5.0% and 5.25%.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance: Increased to a range of $13.05 to $13.15, up 5 cents at the midpoint.
On August 1, 2024, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing robust financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX), the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) is a global leader in medical technology, specializing in the manufacture and distribution of medical surgical products, diagnostic instruments, and reagents. The company operates through three main segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional, with international revenue accounting for 43% of its business.

Q3 Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

For the third quarter ended June 30, 2024, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) reported:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Revenue $4.99 billion $4.88 billion 2.3%
Adjusted Revenue $5.06 billion $4.88 billion 3.7%
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.68 $1.36 23.5%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $3.50 $2.96 18.2%

Performance Analysis

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) achieved a revenue of $4.99 billion, a 2.3% increase from the previous year, with adjusted revenue reaching $5.06 billion, reflecting a 3.7% growth. The company's GAAP diluted EPS rose by 23.5% to $1.68, while adjusted diluted EPS increased by 18.2% to $3.50. These results fell short of the analyst estimates of $1.84 EPS and $5.08 billion in revenue.

Segment Performance

The BD Medical segment, which constitutes nearly half of the company's business, reported a 5.1% increase in revenue, driven by strong performance in Medication Management Solutions (MMS) and Medication Delivery Solutions (MDS). The BD Life Sciences segment saw a 2.7% revenue growth, primarily due to high-single digit growth in Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS). The BD Interventional segment reported a 1.8% increase in revenue, with notable growth in the Surgery and Peripheral Intervention (PI) units.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) reported a significant increase in cash flow, with year-to-date cash from continuing operations growing by 60% to $2.7 billion and free cash flow more than doubling to $2.2 billion. The company also updated its fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting a GAAP revenue growth of approximately 3.7% and an adjusted diluted EPS range of $13.05 to $13.15.

We delivered strong performance across multiple parts of our portfolio, and accelerated margin expansion and cash flow driven by growing momentum of our BD Excellence operating system," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO, and president of BD.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Operating Income $602 million $549 million 9.7%
Net Income $487 million $407 million 19.6%

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with significant improvements in cash flow and a reduction in operating costs. The increase in operating income and net income underscores the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q3 fiscal 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and showcasing robust growth across its segments. The company's strategic initiatives and operational excellence have positioned it well for continued success in the medical technology industry.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Becton Dickinson & Co for further details.

