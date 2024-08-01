Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.15 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $174 Million

Revenue Growth and Accelerated Profitability Highlight Performance

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $174 million, up 19% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $173.32 million.
  • Gross Margin: 37%, down from 40% in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $19 million, a 73% increase from $11 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $18 million, a significant improvement from -$1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $4.05 million, compared to a net loss of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Bandwidth Inc (BAND, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported revenue of $174 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $173.32 million, and a notable year-over-year increase of 19%. The earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.15, significantly outperforming the estimated $0.21.

Company Overview

Bandwidth Inc is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider that enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across any mobile application or connected device. The company earns revenue through the sale of communications services offered via Application Programming Interface (API) software solutions to large, small, and medium-sized businesses. Revenue is generally derived from usage and service fees, including voice and messaging communications, as well as the provision and management of phone numbers and emergency services access.

Performance and Challenges

Bandwidth Inc's performance in Q2 2024 underscores its commitment to sustainable, profitable growth. The company reported total revenue of $174 million, up from $146 million in the same period last year. This growth is driven by the disciplined approach of the company's team and innovative solutions like Maestro and AI Bridge. However, the company faces challenges such as maintaining its gross margin, which decreased to 37% from 40% in the previous year, and managing operating expenses, which increased to $70.9 million from $66.5 million.

Financial Achievements

Bandwidth Inc's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are noteworthy. The company reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $19 million, a 77% increase from the prior year's $11 million. Free cash flow also saw a significant improvement, reaching $18 million compared to a negative $1 million in Q2 2023. These achievements are crucial for a software company like Bandwidth Inc, as they indicate strong operational efficiency and financial health.

1818963064171687936.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $174 million $146 million
Gross Margin 37% 40%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 56% 55%
Adjusted EBITDA $19 million $11 million
Free Cash Flow $18 million -$1 million

Income Statement Highlights

Bandwidth Inc reported a net income of $4.05 million for Q2 2024, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $3.89 million in Q2 2023. The company's operating loss also improved, decreasing to $6.07 million from $7.52 million in the previous year. These improvements are indicative of the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Bandwidth Inc reported total assets of $1.002 billion, down from $1.101 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $62.04 million, a decrease from $131.99 million. Despite this, the company generated a positive cash flow from operating activities of $26.9 million, compared to a negative $3.27 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

"Bandwidth's second quarter results underscore our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth. With total revenue reaching $174 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 77% from the prior year, we are performing well across all categories," said Daryl Raiford, CFO of Bandwidth.

Looking ahead, Bandwidth Inc has provided guidance for Q3 2024, expecting revenue between $180 million and $184 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $18 million and $20 million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates revenue between $710 million and $720 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $72 million and $76 million.

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bandwidth Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.