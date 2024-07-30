Preliminary Q4 2024 Diageo PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 06:15AM GMT
Debra Crew
Diageo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Lavanya Chandrashekar
Diageo PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
Debra Crew - Diageo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our results presentation for fiscal '24. It was a challenging year for both our industry and Diageo as we navigated a volatile operating environment across the globe. It was a year of compounding impacts with inflation and a cautious consumer environment persisting following the extraordinary growth through COVID-19 and the related waves of value chain disruption I believe these challenges are temporary and the consumer environment will recover over time.
At Diageo, we are focused on what we can control. We've navigated volatility before, and we will do it again, and we manage this business with a long-term view. We will continue to invest
