Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.45, Adjusted EPS of $0.47, Revenue Hits $5.36 Billion

Exelon Corp (EXC) Exceeds Analyst Estimates for Q2 2024

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $0.45 per share, up from $0.34 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: $0.47 per share, an increase from $0.41 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $5,361 million for Q2 2024, compared to $4,818 million in Q2 2023.
  • ComEd Performance: GAAP net income increased to $270 million from $249 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher transmission peak loads and rate base.
  • PHI Performance: GAAP net income rose to $158 million from $103 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to favorable impacts of the Pepco Maryland multi-year plans.
  • Dividend Declaration: Quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on September 13, 2024.
  • Debt Financing: Completed significant debt financing activities, including $800 million in bonds issued by ComEd and BGE.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Exelon, a leading utility company serving approximately 10 million power and gas customers across six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., reported strong results that surpassed analyst expectations.

Performance Overview

Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $0.45 per share and Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings of $0.47 per share for Q2 2024. This performance fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.73 per share. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance range of $2.40-$2.50 per share and maintained its compounded annual growth target of 5-7% through 2027.

1818967821850406912.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) achieved top quartile reliability performance at all its utilities, with ComEd and Pepco Holdings achieving top decile in both outage frequency and outage duration for the second consecutive quarter. The company also received an order in Pepco’s “Climate Ready Pathway MD” multi-year plan in June.

Despite these achievements, Exelon faced higher interest expenses at PECO and BGE, and increased depreciation and amortization expenses at PECO, BGE, and PHI. These challenges highlight the importance of effective cost management and strategic investments to maintain financial stability and operational efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $5,361 million $4,818 million
Operating Income $913 million $704 million
Net Income $448 million $343 million

Segment Performance

ComEd's GAAP net income increased to $270 million from $249 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher transmission peak loads and rate base. PECO's GAAP net income decreased to $90 million from $97 million, primarily due to higher interest and depreciation expenses. BGE's GAAP net income rose to $44 million from $42 million, supported by distribution rate increases. PHI's GAAP net income surged to $158 million from $103 million, benefiting from favorable impacts of the Pepco Maryland multi-year plans.

Recent Developments

Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on July 30, 2024, payable on September 13, 2024. Additionally, ComEd and BGE issued $800 million each in bonds and notes, respectively, to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Analysis

Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial)'s strong Q2 2024 performance underscores its ability to navigate a challenging regulatory environment while maintaining operational excellence. The company's strategic investments and disciplined cost management have contributed to its robust financial results, positioning it well for future growth. However, the increased interest and depreciation expenses highlight the need for continued focus on cost efficiency and prudent financial management.

For a detailed view of Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial)'s financial performance, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Exelon Corp for further details.

