Biogen Inc (BIIB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $4.00, Revenue of $2.5 Billion, Beats Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by New Product Launches and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.5 billion, beat estimates of $2.405 billion, showing a 1% increase at constant currency year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $4.00, reflecting a 2% decline year-over-year.
  • Core Pharmaceutical Revenue: Increased by 5% at actual currency and 6% at constant currency year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: GAAP operating income grew 34% year-over-year, excluding the PRV sale, it grew 18%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $592 million, derived from net cash flow from operations of $626 million and capital expenditures of $34 million.
  • Net Debt: Approximately $4.4 billion, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $1.9 billion and total debt of $6.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Full Year 2024 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS expected to be between $15.75 and $16.25, representing approximately 9% growth at the mid-point versus full year 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting robust financial results and an upward revision of its full-year guidance. The company posted total revenue of $2.5 billion, with GAAP diluted EPS of $4.00 and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $5.28, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.03 EPS and $2,405.08 million in revenue.

1818967855073488896.png

Company Overview

Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) is a leading biotechnology company formed from the merger of Biogen and Idec in 2003. The company markets multiple sclerosis drugs such as Avonex, Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity, and collaborates with Roche to market Rituxan, Gazyva, and Ocrevus. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy, Leqembi for Alzheimer's disease, Skyclarys for Friedreich's Ataxia, Zurzuvae for postpartum depression, and Qalsody for ALS. The company also has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Performance and Challenges

Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) reported a flat total revenue at actual currency and a 1% increase at constant currency year-over-year. Core pharmaceutical revenue, including product revenue and Leqembi, grew by 5% at actual currency and 6% at constant currency. Despite these gains, the company faced a 2% decline in GAAP diluted EPS, although Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased by 31% year-over-year.

Challenges include a 5% decline in multiple sclerosis product revenue and a 32% drop in contract manufacturing, royalty, and other revenue. These declines highlight the importance of Biogen's strategic focus on new product launches and growth initiatives.

Financial Achievements

Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company's GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income grew by 34% and 43%, respectively, year-over-year. Excluding the sale of a priority review voucher (PRV), GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income still grew by 18% and 30%, respectively. The sale of the PRV contributed $0.52 per share to both GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted EPS.

In Alzheimer's disease, the launch of Leqembi showed accelerated growth with global in-market sales of approximately $40 million, including $30 million in the U.S. The rare disease franchise also performed well, with Skyclarys generating $100 million in global revenue and Zurzuvae contributing $15 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue (in millions) $2,465 $2,456 0%
GAAP Diluted EPS $4.00 $4.07 (2)%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $5.28 $4.02 31%

Income Statement Highlights

Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) reported a net income of $583.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to $593.3 million in Q2 2023. The company's GAAP cost of sales decreased by 8% year-over-year, while Non-GAAP cost of sales fell by 15%. Research and development expenses also saw a significant reduction, with GAAP R&D expenses down by 12% and Non-GAAP R&D expenses down by 21%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $1.9 billion, with total debt of approximately $6.3 billion. The company generated a net cash flow from operations of $626 million and free cash flow of $592 million. Notably, Biogen utilized $1.15 billion of cash to acquire Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) after the quarter ended.

Analysis and Future Outlook

Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by successful new product launches and strategic initiatives. The company's decision to raise its full-year 2024 financial guidance reflects confidence in its growth trajectory. However, challenges such as declining multiple sclerosis product revenue and contract manufacturing revenue need to be addressed to sustain long-term growth.

Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher A. Viehbacher said:

“Biogen delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter thanks to solid execution against our business strategy, which is aimed at transforming the Company to deliver sustainable growth. We saw continued positive momentum across new product launches and are pleased with the trends we see with key products going into the third quarter.”

For more detailed financial information, please refer to Biogen Inc (BIIB, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Biogen Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.