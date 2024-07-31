Regal Rexnord Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at $0.94, Revenue Beats at $1.55 Billion

Q2 Highlights: EPS and Revenue Performance

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.94, below analyst estimates of $1.00.
  • Revenue: $1,547.6 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,526.63 million.
  • Net Income: $63.0 million, a significant increase from $33.2 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $136.4 million, on track to meet the full-year outlook of approximately $700 million.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $480.9 million of gross debt, with a year-to-date total of $618 million, aiming for ~$900 million by year-end.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 36.9%, with an adjusted gross margin excluding Industrial of 38.1%.
  • Segment Performance: Automation & Motion Control net sales at $422.2 million, down 10.8% year-over-year, reflecting weakness in aerospace, data center, and medical markets.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Regal Rexnord Corp, a global leader in engineering and manufacturing industrial powertrain solutions, reported mixed financial results for the quarter.

1818968258875912192.png

Company Overview

Regal Rexnord Corp is engaged in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Powertrain Solutions, Power Efficiency Solutions, and Automation & Motion Control.

Performance and Challenges

For Q2 2024, Regal Rexnord Corp reported GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94, falling short of the analyst estimate of $1.00. However, the company’s adjusted diluted EPS was $2.29. Revenue for the quarter was $1,547.6 million, slightly above the estimated $1,526.63 million. Despite these achievements, the company faced a 12.5% decline in sales compared to the previous year, with a 7.0% organic decline excluding the Industrial segment.

Financial Achievements

Regal Rexnord Corp achieved significant financial milestones, including adjusted free cash flow of $136.4 million and paying down $480.9 million of gross debt. The company’s net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio is now approximately 3.6x. These achievements are crucial for maintaining financial stability and reducing leverage in the industrial products sector.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,547.6 million $1,768.6 million
Gross Profit $571.0 million $563.8 million
Net Income $63.0 million $33.2 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.94 $0.48
Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.29 $2.56

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Regal Rexnord Corp reported total assets of $14,607.7 million, a decrease from $15,431.4 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $510.4 million, down from $574.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $158.3 million for the quarter.

Segment Performance

Segment results for Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023 are summarized below:

Segment Net Sales Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Industrial Powertrain Solutions $675.5 million 25.8%
Power Efficiency Solutions $410.9 million 16.1%
Automation & Motion Control $422.2 million 22.5%
Industrial Systems $39.0 million 7.4%

CEO Commentary

CEO Louis Pinkham commented, “We had a strong second quarter, starting with orders that inflected positive. In addition, all three segments delivered above their commitments on revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We saw particular strength at IPS, which exceeded its adjusted EBITDA margin target, and was up 220 basis points versus the prior year, as the business continued to perform exceptionally well including strong synergy capture.”

Analysis

Regal Rexnord Corp’s Q2 2024 performance reflects both strengths and challenges. While the company exceeded revenue estimates and achieved significant debt reduction, the decline in sales and lower-than-expected GAAP EPS highlight areas for improvement. The company’s focus on synergy capture and debt reduction is commendable and positions it well for future growth. However, the softer second half ramp in the Automation & Motion Control segment and higher interest costs may pose challenges moving forward.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Regal Rexnord Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.