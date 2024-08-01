Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC) Reports Q2 Revenue of $151.1 Million and EPS of $6.21

Company Declares First Regular Quarterly Dividend

Summary
  • Total Revenue: Achieved a record $151.1 million, up 38.6% year-over-year.
  • Pre-tax Income: Reached a record $57.9 million, a significant increase from $19.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Net Income: Soared to $42.6 million, up 208.2% compared to $13.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Lease Rent Revenue: Increased to $55.9 million, a 2.8% rise from $54.4 million in the previous year.
  • Maintenance Reserve Revenue: Hit a record $62.9 million, up 77.6% from $35.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gain on Sale of Leased Equipment: Jumped to $14.4 million, a 220.0% increase from $4.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Diluted EPS: Increased to $6.21, compared to $2.02 in Q2 2023.
On August 1, 2024, Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record second quarter total revenues of $151.1 million and a record quarterly pre-tax income of $57.9 million. The company also announced its first regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, expected to be paid on August 21, 2024, with a record holder date of August 12, 2024.

Willis Lease Finance Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines. The company operates in two main segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The majority of its revenue is generated from leasing and related operations.

Performance and Challenges

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial) reported a significant increase in core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues, reaching an all-time high of $118.8 million, up 32% from $89.8 million in the same period last year. This growth was driven by the resurgence in the aviation market and increased demand for the company's leasing, parts, and maintenance services.

However, the company faces challenges such as rising interest expenses, which increased by 28.7% to $24.6 million in Q2 2024, compared to $19.1 million in Q2 2023. This could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Financial Achievements

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in the second quarter of 2024:

  • Lease rent revenue reached a record $55.9 million, a 2.7% increase from $54.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue surged by 77.6% to $62.9 million, reflecting high asset utilization by customers.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $6.2 million, up from $4.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gain on sale of leased equipment was $14.4 million, a 220% increase from $4.5 million in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $151.1 million $109.0 million 38.6%
Pre-Tax Income $57.9 million $19.0 million 205.3%
Net Income $42.6 million $13.8 million 208.2%
Diluted EPS $6.21 $2.02 207.7%

Commentaries

"We have been deliberate in the selection of engines and investment in our services businesses. This strategy has distinguished us as a value-added lessor." - Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer.
"Our financial results would not be possible without the tireless efforts of our employees. Their dedication to our customers and to the Company are what allow us to deliver our multi-faceted engine products and services with the speed and quality the Company’s position in the industry requires." - Brian R. Hole, President.

Analysis

Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, driven by strong demand in the aviation market. The significant increase in maintenance reserve revenue and gain on sale of leased equipment highlights the company's effective asset management and market positioning. However, rising interest expenses and other operational costs could pose challenges moving forward. The declaration of the first regular quarterly dividend reflects the company's confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Willis Lease Finance Corp for further details.

