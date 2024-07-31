Jul 31, 2024 / 08:45AM GMT

Diana Cesar - Hang Seng Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



(interpreted) I'll switch to English very briefly. In a challenging macroeconomic environment. We have shown resilience and our growth momentum has been maintained. Year-on-year our profit before tax increased by 3% to HKD11,307 million and return on shareholders' equity reached 12.4%. Earnings per share increased by 1%. We see solid underlying growth in our business.



Net interest income increased by 2% as part of our strategy to diversify income streams