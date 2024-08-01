Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Soars to $12.41, Revenue Hits $3.55 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by Key Products

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.55 billion, up 12% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $3.57 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $1.43 billion, a 48% increase from $968 million in Q2 2022.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $12.41, a 46% increase from $8.50 in Q2 2022.
  • Dupixent Global Net Sales: Increased 27% to $3.56 billion, reflecting strong market performance.
  • EYLEA HD and EYLEA U.S. Net Sales: Increased 2% to $1.53 billion, driven by the transition to EYLEA HD.
  • Libtayo Global Net Sales: Increased 42% to $297 million, showcasing significant growth.
  • Share Repurchase Program: $601 million worth of shares repurchased, with $3.6 billion remaining under the program.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The biotechnology company, known for its innovative treatments for eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation, reported significant growth in both revenue and earnings.

Company Overview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) discovers, develops, and commercializes products that address serious medical conditions. Its portfolio includes Eylea for eye diseases, Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering, Dupixent in immunology, Libtayo in oncology, and Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also advancing its pipeline with monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, RNAi technology, and CRISPR-based gene editing.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Regeneron reported a 12% increase in total revenues, reaching $3.55 billion compared to $3.16 billion in Q2 2023. This growth was driven by strong performances from key products such as Eylea HD, Dupixent, and Libtayo.

1818972783682678784.png

Key financial highlights include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenues $3,547 million $3,158 million 12%
GAAP Net Income $1,432 million $968 million 48%
GAAP EPS (Diluted) $12.41 $8.50 46%
Non-GAAP Net Income $1,351 million $1,182 million 14%
Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) $11.56 $10.24 13%

Product Performance

Regeneron's product portfolio showed mixed results:

  • Eylea HD and Eylea: U.S. net sales increased by 2% to $1.53 billion, driven by the transition to Eylea HD.
  • Dupixent: Global net sales, recorded by Sanofi, surged 27% to $3.56 billion.
  • Libtayo: Global net sales rose 42% to $297 million.

Operational Highlights

Regeneron continues to advance its clinical pipeline with over 35 product candidates in development. Key updates include:

  • Dupixent: Approved by the European Commission for COPD and awaiting FDA action.
  • Oncology Programs: Positive data from trials for linvoseltamab and fianlimab.
  • Other Programs: FDA approval for Kevzara in polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and promising early-stage programs in obesity and gene therapy.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Regeneron's financial metrics indicate strong operational efficiency and profitability:

  • R&D Expenses: Increased by 11% to $1.20 billion, reflecting the advancement of late-stage oncology programs.
  • SG&A Expenses: Rose by 16% to $759 million, driven by commercialization efforts for Eylea HD.
  • COGS: Increased by 34% to $258 million, primarily due to higher start-up costs for the Rensselaer facility.

Commentary

Regeneron had a strong quarter, with total revenue up 12% driven by notable growth for EYLEA HD, Dupixent, and Libtayo," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron.
Our second quarter financial performance reflects continued strong momentum across our business, highlighted by double-digit revenue and earnings growth," said Christopher Fenimore, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Regeneron.

Conclusion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showcasing strong growth across its key products. The company's continued focus on advancing its clinical pipeline and strategic commercialization efforts positions it well for sustained growth in the biotechnology sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

