Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.63, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $590.2 Million

Strong Performance Driven by INGREZZA Sales Growth

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $590.2 million, surpassing estimates of $547.07 million and reflecting a 30.4% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Product Sales: $583.8 million, representing a 32% year-over-year growth driven by strong patient demand and improved gross-to-net dynamics.
  • GAAP Net Income: $65 million, down from $95.5 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.63, compared to $0.95 in the same quarter last year.
  • Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2024, reflecting a $309 million payment to fully retire convertible senior notes.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance and an upward revision of its 2024 sales guidance for INGREZZA.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late-stage clinical programs include elagolix for women's health, opicapone for Parkinson's patients, and INGREZZA for Tourette syndrome.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) reported total revenues of $590.2 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $452.7 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by the strong performance of INGREZZA, which saw net product sales of $580 million, representing a 32% year-over-year growth.

1818972873763745792.png

Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company faced increased operating expenses. GAAP Research and Development (R&D) expenses rose to $191.1 million from $145.8 million in the same period last year, while GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $242.0 million from $221.8 million.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) reported a GAAP net income of $65.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $95.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $168.9 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, up from $125.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $590.2 million $452.7 million
GAAP Net Income $65.0 million $95.5 million
Non-GAAP Net Income $168.9 million $125.7 million
GAAP EPS (Diluted) $0.63 $0.95
Non-GAAP EPS (Diluted) $1.63 $1.25

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) had total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $1.7 billion, reflecting a $309 million payment to fully retire its convertible senior notes. The company's total assets stood at $3.3 billion, with stockholders' equity of $2.5 billion.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) raised its 2024 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA to a range of $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion, reflecting strong underlying patient demand and improved gross-to-net dynamics. The company also announced several key developments, including the FDA's Priority Review for crinecerfont to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and positive topline data for the Phase 2 SAVITRI™ study.

“At Neurocrine, we are energized by the tremendous opportunity we see to help many more patients, and we are encouraged by our recent progress, including INGREZZA’s continued success in treating tardive dyskinesia and Huntington’s disease chorea and the FDA’s decision to grant Priority Review for crinecerfont to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia,” said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences.

Conclusion

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by the success of INGREZZA. The company's strategic investments in R&D and SG&A, along with its robust pipeline, position it well for continued growth. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) an attractive prospect given its solid financials and promising future outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.