Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) Reports Record Q2 2024 Earnings with GAAP EPS of $2.48 and Revenue of $6.4 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Robust Demand and Backlog Growth

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $2.48, a record for the second quarter, up 33% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: $6.4 billion, a record and up 8% from the second quarter of 2023, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $6,341.32 million.
  • Segment Margins: Achieved a record 23.7%, improving by 210 basis points over the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $759 million, a second-quarter record, up 10% year-over-year.
  • Organic Sales Growth: 9%, surpassing the high end of guidance, with strong backlog growth of 27% in Electrical and 14% in Aerospace segments.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Raised for organic sales growth, segment margins, earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, and cash flow.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Eaton Corp PLC (ETN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record second quarter 2024 results. The company, a diversified power management firm with over a century of operations, achieved significant milestones in earnings and revenue, surpassing analyst estimates.

1818972829056659456.png

Company Overview

Eaton Corp PLC (ETN, Financial) is a global power management company that operates through various segments, including Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company’s portfolio is divided into its industrial sector, serving markets like commercial vehicles and general aviation, and its electrical sector, catering to data centers, utilities, and residential markets. Despite being domiciled in Ireland for favorable tax treatment, most of Eaton's operations are based in the United States.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Eaton reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48, a 33% increase over the same period in 2023, and adjusted EPS of $2.73, up 24% year-over-year. These figures significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $2.35. The company also achieved record sales of $6.4 billion, an 8% increase from Q2 2023, surpassing the estimated revenue of $6.34 billion.

Segment Performance

Sales for the Electrical Americas segment reached a record $2.9 billion, a 13% increase from Q2 2023, driven entirely by organic growth. Operating profits for this segment were $859 million, up 28% year-over-year, with operating margins at a record 29.9%.

The Electrical Global segment also saw record sales of $1.6 billion, a 2% increase from Q2 2023, with organic sales up 3.5%. Operating profits for this segment were $305 million, a 5% increase from the previous year, with operating margins at 19.0%.

The Aerospace segment reported record sales of $955 million, a 13% increase from Q2 2023, driven by organic growth. Operating profits were $206 million, with operating margins at 21.5%.

The Vehicle segment experienced a 4% decline in sales to $723 million, primarily due to a 3% organic sales decline and 1% negative currency translation. However, operating profits increased by 13% to $130 million, with operating margins at 18.0%.

The eMobility segment achieved record sales of $189 million, an 18% increase from Q2 2023, driven by organic growth. The segment recorded an operating profit of $2 million, with operating margins at 1.3%.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Eaton's segment margins reached a record 23.7%, a 210-basis point improvement over Q2 2023. Operating cash flow was $946 million, and free cash flow was $759 million, both second-quarter records and up 11% and 10%, respectively, from the same period in 2023.

Craig Arnold, Eaton's chairman and chief executive officer, stated, “We continue to see strong demand across our markets – due to electrification, energy transition, and reindustrialization – resulting in record earnings and continued backlog growth. We’re making capacity investments in key product lines to support structurally higher growth, and we remain confident in our outlook. As a result, we are increasing our guidance for the year."

Guidance and Outlook

For the full year 2024, Eaton has raised its guidance, expecting organic growth of 8-9%, segment margins of 23.3-23.7%, and EPS between $9.38 and $9.48. Adjusted EPS is projected to be between $10.65 and $10.75. The company also increased its operating cash flow guidance to $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion and free cash flow to $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $6,400 million $5,866 million
Net Income $994 million $745 million
Diluted EPS $2.48 $1.86
Adjusted EPS $2.73 $2.21

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Eaton reported total assets of $39.38 billion, up from $38.43 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s cash and short-term investments totaled $2.78 billion, while total liabilities stood at $20.13 billion. Shareholders' equity was $19.25 billion.

Conclusion

Eaton Corp PLC (ETN, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strong demand and strategic investments. The company's record earnings, revenue, and improved margins highlight its resilience and growth potential in the industrial products sector. With raised guidance for the full year, Eaton is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eaton Corp PLC for further details.

