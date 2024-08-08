Middleby Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.13 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $992 Million

Company Reports Decrease in Net Sales and Earnings Per Share

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $992 million, fell short of estimates of $1,022.94 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.13, below analyst estimates of $2.42.
  • Operating Income: $176 million, representing 17.7% of net sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $216 million, with an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8%.
  • Operating Cash Flows: $150 million, a significant increase from $61.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Leverage: Reduced to 2.3x, indicating improved financial stability.
Article's Main Image

The Middleby Corp (MIDD, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, reported net sales of $992 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, falling short of analyst estimates of $2.42 EPS and $1,022.94 million in revenue.

Company Overview

The Middleby Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and service of a broad line of foodservice equipment used in commercial restaurants and institutional kitchens, food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling, and packaging equipment for food processing operations, and premium kitchen equipment for the residential market. The company operates through three principal business segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group, and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, The Middleby Corp reported a 4.7% decrease in net sales compared to the same period last year. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, organic net sales decreased by 4.8%. The company faced challenges in all three segments, with the Commercial Foodservice segment experiencing a 4.1% decline, the Residential Kitchen segment a 6.2% decline, and the Food Processing segment a 4.9% decline in reported net sales.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net sales, The Middleby Corp achieved significant financial milestones. The company reported an operating income of $176 million, representing 17.7% of net sales, and an adjusted EBITDA of $216 million, with an organic adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.8%. Operating cash flows were robust at $150 million, and the company successfully reduced its net leverage to 2.3x.

1818973084233920512.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $992 million $1,040 million
Operating Income $176 million $185 million
Adjusted EBITDA $216 million $229 million
Net Earnings $115 million $117 million
Diluted EPS $2.13 $2.16

Commentary

"We continue to make progress toward our longer-term financial goals, posting strong profitability and record operating cash flows in the quarter. Orders trended positively during the quarter, with increases at all three of our segments as compared to the prior year second quarter. Although general market conditions are challenged, we are positioned for growth in the second half as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives. Our launches of new product innovations and investments in go-to-market strategies continue to strengthen our leadership position across our three foodservice businesses," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.

Analysis

The Middleby Corp's performance in the second quarter reflects the broader challenges faced by the industrial products sector, including market volatility and foreign exchange impacts. While the company did not meet analyst expectations, its strong operating cash flows and reduced leverage indicate a solid financial foundation. The company's focus on innovation and strategic initiatives positions it well for potential growth in the latter half of the year.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Middleby Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.