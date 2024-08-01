Teleflex Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $3.42, Revenue at $749.7 Million, Misses Estimates

Teleflex Inc (TFX) Releases Q2 2024 Financial Results and Full Year Outlook

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $749.7 million, up 0.9% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $764.56 million.
  • Adjusted Revenue: $763.5 million, up 2.7% year-over-year, nearly meeting estimates of $764.56 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.69, compared to $2.35 in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EPS: $3.42, slightly up from $3.41 in the prior year period.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Authorized up to $500 million, including a $200 million accelerated share repurchase.
  • 2024 Guidance: Raised GAAP revenue growth guidance to 3.40%-4.40% and adjusted constant currency revenue growth guidance to 4.25%-5.25%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $238.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $222.8 million at the end of 2023.
On August 1, 2024, Teleflex Inc (TFX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Teleflex Inc, based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices, primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The company operates across seven segments: vascular access, interventional, anesthesia, surgical, interventional urology, original-equipment manufacturing (OEM), and other. The U.S. accounts for 60% of its revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Q2 Financial Performance

Teleflex Inc reported GAAP revenue of $749.7 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 0.9% increase compared to the prior year period. Adjusted revenue, which excludes the impact of increased reserves related to the Italian payback measure, was $763.5 million, up 2.7% year-over-year and 3.4% on a constant currency basis. However, the reported GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.69, a decline from $2.35 in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS from continuing operations was $3.42, slightly up from $3.41 in the previous year.

Segment and Product Category Performance

The company's performance across its segments showed varied results. The Americas segment reported a slight revenue increase of 0.5% to $426.8 million. The EMEA segment saw a decline of 0.5% to $147.1 million, but adjusted constant currency revenue growth was 9.8%. The Asia segment reported a modest increase of 0.4% to $87.0 million. The OEM segment showed a robust growth of 5.6% to $88.8 million.

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($M) Q2 2023 Revenue ($M) Reported Revenue Growth Adjusted Constant Currency Revenue Growth
Americas 426.8 424.7 0.5% 0.6%
EMEA 147.1 147.8 -0.5% 9.8%
Asia 87.0 86.7 0.4% 4.0%
OEM 88.8 84.1 5.6% 5.8%

In terms of product categories, the interventional segment showed the highest growth, with a 13.1% increase to $141.2 million. Vascular access grew by 4.2% to $181.1 million, while surgical products increased by 5.1% to $111.3 million. The anesthesia and interventional urology segments also posted growth, albeit at a slower pace.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Teleflex Inc's financial achievements include a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $238.6 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $222.8 million at the end of 2023. Net accounts receivable and inventories also saw slight increases. However, the company faced challenges, including a decrease in GAAP diluted EPS and the impact of the Italian payback measure, which affected revenue and reserves.

Outlook and Share Repurchase Program

Teleflex Inc has raised its full-year 2024 GAAP revenue growth guidance to a range of 3.40% to 4.40% and adjusted constant currency revenue growth guidance to 4.25% to 5.25%. However, the company lowered its GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $6.43 to $6.83, while raising its adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $13.80 to $14.20. Additionally, the company announced a $500 million share repurchase authorization, including a $200 million accelerated share repurchase program.

"The second quarter was consistent with our strategic focus on durable revenue growth," said Liam Kelly, Teleflex's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue momentum for Barrigel remained strong, and we continued to be on track with our integration of Palette Life Sciences AB. Our first half results reflect the benefits of our diversified product portfolio and corporate strategy for growth."

For more detailed information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teleflex Inc for further details.

