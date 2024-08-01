Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$1.69 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $8.6M Below Expectations

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations Amidst Positive Clinical Developments

Summary
  • Revenue: $8.6 million for Q2 2024, below the estimated $9.31 million, but up from $6.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $96.1 million for Q2 2024, compared to $83.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$1.69 for Q2 2024, compared to -$1.51 in Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: Increased to $77.4 million in Q2 2024 from $68.9 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher costs associated with the in-licensed siRNA TMPRSS6 program.
  • Cash Position: $645.3 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $806.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism, with a primary emphasis on creating transformative small-molecule medicines.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial) reported a net loss of $96.1 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $83.8 million in Q2 2023. The company generated $8.6 million in net product revenue from sales of PYRUKYND®, a 5% sequential increase from Q1 2024, but still fell short of the estimated revenue of $9.31 million. The reported earnings per share (EPS) was -$1.69, missing the analyst estimate of -$1.60.

1818973479521906688.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Product Revenue $8.6 million $6.7 million
Cost of Sales $1.5 million $1.1 million
R&D Expenses $77.4 million $68.9 million
SG&A Expenses $35.5 million $30.4 million
Net Loss $96.1 million $83.8 million
Cash, Equivalents, and Marketable Securities $645.3 million $806.4 million (Dec 31, 2023)

Clinical and Corporate Developments

Despite the financial challenges, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial) reported significant clinical progress. The company announced positive topline data from the Phase 3 ENERGIZE-T study, demonstrating efficacy in all subtypes of thalassemia. Additionally, Agios plans to file for FDA review by the end of 2024 based on these results.

Furthermore, Agios entered into a $905 million purchase agreement with Royalty Pharma for its vorasidenib royalty, positioning the company to receive a total of $1.1 billion in payments upon FDA approval of vorasidenib. This agreement is expected to bolster Agios' cash position significantly.

"Based on the positive data generated in the Phase 3 ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T studies, mitapivat is the first therapy to demonstrate efficacy in all subtypes of thalassemia, and we look forward to filing for FDA review by the end of the year," said Brian Goff, chief executive officer at Agios.

Income Statement Highlights

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial) reported total operating expenses of $114.4 million for Q2 2024, up from $100.4 million in Q2 2023. The increase in R&D expenses to $77.4 million was primarily due to costs associated with the in-licensed siRNA TMPRSS6 program for polycythemia vera. SG&A expenses also rose to $35.5 million, reflecting increased commercial-related activities in preparation for the potential approval of PYRUKYND® in thalassemia.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Agios held $645.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $806.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The company expects that its current cash position, along with anticipated product revenue and payments upon FDA approval of vorasidenib, will provide the financial independence needed to prepare for potential PYRUKYND® launches in thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Conclusion

While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial) faced financial challenges in Q2 2024, the company's significant clinical advancements and strategic agreements position it well for future growth. Investors will be closely watching the upcoming FDA reviews and potential product launches, which could significantly impact Agios' financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

