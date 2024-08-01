Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.26 and Revenue of $667.8 Million, Both Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $667.8 million, up 18.9% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $634.92 million.
  • Net Income: $52.8 million, a significant increase of $35.8 million over the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.26, reflecting strong earnings growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $173.5 million, up 27.6% from the prior year quarter.
  • Center Memberships: Increased by 5.4% year-over-year to 832,636.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved positive free cash flow, with net cash provided by operating activities increasing 20.1% to $170.4 million.
  • Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 3.0 times, achieving this milestone two quarters earlier than planned.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is a lifestyle brand offering health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community. It is engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.

1818973650842447872.png

Performance Highlights

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $667.8 million for Q2 2024, an 18.9% increase over the prior year quarter. This figure significantly exceeded the analyst estimate of $634.92 million. The company also reported a net income of $52.8 million, a substantial increase of $35.8 million compared to the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.26, surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.14.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased with our second quarter performance and the progress we have made toward achieving our financial objectives. Once again this quarter, our results demonstrate the momentum of our business as we continue to deliver strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.”

Financial Achievements and Metrics

The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $173.5 million, a 27.6% increase over the prior year quarter. This growth is attributed to the continued strong performance in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of in-center offerings.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Percent Change
Total Revenue $667.8 million $561.7 million 18.9%
Net Income $52.8 million $17.0 million 210.6%
Adjusted EBITDA $173.5 million $136.0 million 27.6%
Diluted EPS $0.26 $0.08 225%

Income Statement and Cash Flow Highlights

Life Time Group Holdings Inc's income from operations was $104.8 million, a significant increase from $52.4 million in the prior year quarter. The company achieved positive free cash flow and reduced its net debt leverage ratio to 3.0 times, two quarters earlier than planned. Net cash provided by operating activities was $170.4 million, a 20.1% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the strong performance, Life Time Group Holdings Inc faces challenges such as increased operating costs related to new and ramping centers and growth in memberships and in-center business revenue. General, administrative, and marketing expenses also saw a slight increase due to higher cash incentive compensation expenses and information technology costs.

Bahram Akradi further commented: “The second quarter also was an important inflection point for the Company as we achieved positive free cash flow as expected, and a net debt leverage ratio of 3.0 times, which was two quarters earlier than our plan. As a result of our strong performance, we are raising our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

Conclusion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc's robust financial performance in Q2 2024, marked by significant revenue and net income growth, underscores the company's strong market position and operational efficiency. The positive free cash flow and reduced net debt leverage ratio further highlight the company's financial health and strategic execution. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Life Time Group Holdings Inc continues to leverage its growth momentum in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Life Time Group Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.