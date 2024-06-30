EVgo Inc (EVGO) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges 32% to $66.6 Million, Beating Estimates

EVgo Inc (EVGO) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, showcasing significant growth and operational achievements.

Summary
  • Revenue: $66.6 million, up by 32% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $59.37 million.
  • Network Throughput: Increased to 66 GWh, representing a 164% year-over-year growth.
  • Net Loss: $29.6 million, compared to $21.5 million in the same quarter last year, a 37% increase in losses.
  • Gross Profit: $6.4 million, up by 16% year-over-year.
  • Customer Growth: Added over 131,000 new customer accounts, a 60% year-over-year increase, bringing the total to over 1 million accounts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved to a loss of $8 million from a loss of $10.6 million in the same quarter last year, a 24% improvement.
  • Capital Expenditures: $24.2 million, down by 30% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial), a leading public direct current fast-charging network operator in the U.S., has reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company achieved a revenue of $66.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $59.37 million, and marking a 32% year-over-year growth from $50.6 million in Q2 2023.

1818974150132396032.png

Company Overview

EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the U.S. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the U.S. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments, and independent property owners to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

Performance and Challenges

EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) reported a network throughput of 66 GWh in Q2 2024, a substantial increase from 25 GWh in Q2 2023, representing a 164% year-over-year growth. The company added over 131,000 new customer accounts during the quarter, a 60% year-over-year increase, bringing the total number of customer accounts to over 1 million.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, including a net loss of $29.6 million, which widened from $21.5 million in the same period last year. This increase in net loss highlights the ongoing financial pressures and the need for continued investment in infrastructure and technology to support growth.

Financial Achievements

EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) reported several key financial metrics that underscore its growth trajectory:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenue $66.6 million $50.6 million 32%
Gross Profit $6.4 million $5.5 million 16%
Adjusted EBITDA $(8.0) million $(10.6) million 24%
Net Loss $(29.6) million $(21.5) million (37)%

Income Statement Highlights

EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) reported total revenue of $66.6 million for Q2 2024, driven by significant increases in charging network revenues. The company's gross profit increased to $6.4 million, up from $5.5 million in Q2 2023. However, the gross margin slightly decreased to 9.6% from 10.9% in the previous year.

The company's operating expenses remained relatively stable at $38.8 million, compared to $39.1 million in Q2 2023. Despite the increase in revenue, the net loss widened to $29.6 million, reflecting the company's continued investment in expanding its network and infrastructure.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) reported total assets of $785.3 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $162.7 million. The company's total liabilities stood at $292.0 million, with a redeemable noncontrolling interest of $479.7 million.

Net cash used in operating activities improved significantly to $6.5 million in the first half of 2024, compared to $22.5 million in the same period last year. Capital expenditures decreased to $45.3 million from $100.1 million, reflecting a more strategic allocation of resources.

Commentary and Outlook

"EVgo delivered yet another quarter of great financial and operating results, including the 7th sequential quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth," said Badar Khan, EVgo’s CEO. "We are seeing continual record demand in the industry, which we are well situated to capture given our position as an owner operator and as evidenced by the tremendous growth in throughput and new customer accounts. We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic priorities and building the critically important, fast charging, OEM-agnostic infrastructure necessary to deliver an excellent customer experience for EV drivers across the nation. We are confident this momentum will result in strong returns for our shareholders."

Analysis

EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial)'s performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its strong market position and ability to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The significant year-over-year growth in revenue and network throughput highlights the company's successful expansion efforts and strategic partnerships.

However, the widening net loss indicates the challenges associated with scaling operations and the need for continued investment. The company's ability to manage these financial pressures while maintaining growth will be crucial for its long-term success.

Overall, EVgo Inc (EVGO, Financial) remains well-positioned to benefit from the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the corresponding demand for charging infrastructure. Investors should monitor the company's progress in expanding its network and improving its financial performance in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EVgo Inc for further details.

