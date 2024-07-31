Q2 2024 Allegiant Travel Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Sherry Wilson - Allegiant Travel Co - IR Contact Officer



Thank you, Amy. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the Allegiant Travel Company's second quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Maury Gallagher, the company's Executive Chairman and CEO; Greg Anderson, President and Incoming CEO; Scott DeAngelo, our EVP and Chief marketing Officer; Drew Wells, our SVP and Chief Revenue Officer; Robert Neal, SVP and Chief Financial Officer; Micah Richins, President of Sunseeker Resorts, and a handful of others to help answer questions.



We will start the call with commentary and then open it up to questions. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and