APi Group Corp (APG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.22, Revenue at $1.7 Billion Misses Estimates

Strong Net Income Growth Amid Revenue Decline

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $1.7 billion, falling short of the estimated $1.789 billion, representing a 2.3% year-over-year decline.
  • Net Income: $69 million, a record for the second quarter, showing a 43.8% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.22, an 83.3% increase compared to the prior year's $0.12.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $231 million, a record for the second quarter, representing a 13.8% year-over-year growth.
  • Free Cash Flow: Record generation with strong conversion, indicating robust cash management and operational efficiency.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 31.4%, up 340 basis points from the previous year's 28.0%, driven by disciplined customer and project selection and pricing improvements.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, APi Group Corp (APG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net revenues of $1.7 billion, a 2.3% decrease year-over-year, but achieved a record net income of $69 million, representing a 44% increase from the same period last year.

Company Overview

APi Group Corp operates in two segments: Safety Services and Specialty Services. The Safety Services segment provides integrated occupancy systems such as fire protection solutions, HVAC, and entry systems across various sectors including commercial, education, healthcare, and industrial. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure like underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications.

Performance Highlights

APi Group Corp's performance in Q2 2024 was marked by several key achievements and challenges:

  • Net revenues declined by 2.3% to $1.7 billion, missing the analyst estimate of $1.79 billion.
  • Net income surged by 44% to $69 million, translating to a diluted EPS of $0.22, missing the analyst estimate of $0.31.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $231 million, a 14% increase year-over-year.
  • Free cash flow generation was robust, contributing to strong financial health.

1818977861613285376.png

Segment Analysis

APi Group Corp's segments showed mixed results:

Segment Net Revenues Y/Y Change Gross Margin Y/Y Change
Safety Services $1.28 billion +4.4% 34.9% +300 bps
Specialty Services $453 million -18.4% 21.4% +230 bps

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement include:

  • Gross profit increased by 9.7% to $544 million, with a gross margin of 31.4%.
  • Operating income rose to $126 million, up from $107 million in the prior year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $324 million, down from $479 million at the end of 2023.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $117 million, compared to $73 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

"APi delivered strong financial results in the second quarter and the first half of the year. The business continues to perform well, with double-digit U.S. Life Safety inspection growth, record adjusted EBITDA margin, and record free cash flow generation," stated Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

APi Group Corp's Q2 2024 results highlight the company's ability to achieve significant net income growth and strong cash flow generation despite a slight decline in revenues. The company's focus on disciplined customer and project selection, along with pricing improvements, has contributed to margin expansion across both segments. As APi Group Corp continues to execute its strategic initiatives, it remains well-positioned to create sustainable shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from APi Group Corp for further details.

