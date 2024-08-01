Dominion Energy Inc (D) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.65 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $3.49 Billion

Company Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance Despite Challenges

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $572 million ($0.65 per share) for Q2 2024, compared to $583 million ($0.67 per share) in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP): $563 million ($0.65 per share) for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $310 million ($0.35 per share) in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $3,486 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $4,187.68 million.
  • Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses for Q2 2024 were $2,681 million, up from $2,572 million in Q2 2023.
  • Income from Operations: $805 million for Q2 2024, a notable increase from $594 million in Q2 2023.
  • Interest and Related Charges: $469 million for Q2 2024, up from $395 million in Q2 2023.
  • Guidance Reaffirmed: Full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance range of $2.62 to $2.87 per share and full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second-quarter 2024 earnings. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The company is also constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Performance Overview

Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $0.65 per share for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.92 per share. The company's operating earnings (non-GAAP) also stood at $0.65 per share, compared to $0.35 per share for the same period in 2023. The reported revenue for Q2 2024 was $3,486 million, which is below the estimated revenue of $4,187.68 million.

1818977884929421312.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the earnings miss, Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year 2024 operating earnings guidance range of $2.62 to $2.87 per share. The company also maintained its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share. This reaffirmation is crucial for investor confidence, especially in the regulated utilities sector where stability and predictability are highly valued.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenue $3,486 million $3,166 million
Operating Expenses $2,681 million $2,572 million
Net Income $572 million $583 million
Reported EPS $0.65 $0.67

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) reported total operating expenses of $2,681 million for Q2 2024, slightly up from $2,572 million in Q2 2023. The company’s net income from continuing operations was $491 million, compared to $415 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating earnings is attributed to improved performance in the Dominion Energy Virginia and Contracted Energy segments.

Commentary and Analysis

"Dominion Energy uses operating earnings (non-GAAP) as the primary performance measurement of its results for public communications with analysts and investors. Operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company’s fundamental earnings power."

The company's reaffirmation of its financial guidance is a positive sign, indicating management's confidence in achieving its targets despite the current challenges. However, the lower-than-expected earnings and revenue highlight the ongoing operational and market challenges Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) faces.

For more detailed financial information and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dominion Energy Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.