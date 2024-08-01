BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at -$0.39, Revenue Misses at $2.2 Million

Key Financial Highlights and Business Updates

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.2 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $3.57 million but up from $1.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $73.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant improvement from the $157.9 million loss in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Reported a net loss per share of $0.39 for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $0.98 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $587 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term restricted cash, up from $392.6 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $177.7 million for Q2 2024 from $147.7 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher SG&A and R&D expenses.
  • Other Income: Total other income for Q2 2024 was $100 million, primarily due to a $126.3 million gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. BridgeBio Pharma Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers.

Company Overview

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is dedicated to identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients suffering from Mendelian diseases and genetically driven cancers. The company's product pipeline includes categories such as Mendelian, Genetic Dermatology, Oncology, and Gene Therapy. BridgeBio focuses on genetic diseases due to their high unmet patient needs and tractable biology.

Financial Performance and Challenges

BridgeBio Pharma Inc reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $73.5 million for Q2 2024, compared to $157.9 million in Q2 2023. The company reported a net loss per share of $0.39, beating the analyst estimate of -$1.06. However, the company missed revenue expectations, reporting $2.2 million in revenue for the quarter, compared to the estimated $3.57 million.

Despite the revenue miss, the company faces significant challenges, including high operating costs and expenses, which totaled $177.7 million for Q2 2024, up from $147.7 million in Q2 2023. This increase is primarily due to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses to support commercialization readiness and increased research and development expenses.

Financial Achievements

BridgeBio ended the quarter with $587 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term restricted cash, a significant increase from $392.6 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to net proceeds from a term loan and various equity financings.

1818978232192626688.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $2.2 million $1.6 million
Operating Costs and Expenses $177.7 million $147.7 million
Net Loss $73.5 million $157.9 million
Net Loss per Share $0.39 $0.98

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

BridgeBio's total assets increased to $794.4 million as of June 30, 2024, from $546.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's liabilities also increased, primarily due to higher deferred revenue and accrued liabilities.

Cash flow from operating activities was a net outflow of $144.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in its pipeline and commercialization efforts.

Key Developments and Pipeline Updates

BridgeBio reported several significant developments in its pipeline, including:

  • Acoramidis demonstrated a 42% reduction in composite cardiovascular hospitalization (CVH) and all-cause mortality (ACM) events relative to placebo by Month 30.
  • Positive results from the Phase 2 study of infigratinib in achondroplasia, showing a +2.50 cm/yr annualized height velocity (AHV) at Month 18.
  • Surpassing the interim analysis enrollment target for the Phase 3 FORTIFY study of BBP-418 in limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9).

Commentary

"Our team has continued its preparation for the commercial launch of acoramidis while also executing against our goal of fully enrolling our three Phase 3 clinical programs by the end of 2024. We are well positioned to launch acoramidis and achieve three readouts in 2025. Our differentiated capability to develop multiple candidates for genetic-based diseases provides a unique opportunity to create significant value for patients and shareholders," said Dr. Neil Kumar, CEO and Founder of BridgeBio.

Analysis

BridgeBio Pharma Inc's Q2 2024 financial results highlight both the company's potential and its challenges. While the revenue miss is a negative sign, the significant net loss and high operating expenses underscore the financial strain of advancing a robust pipeline. The company's substantial cash reserves provide a buffer, but sustained investment in R&D and commercialization efforts will be crucial for long-term success.

Value investors may find BridgeBio's focus on high unmet needs in genetic diseases appealing, but should also consider the risks associated with the company's high burn rate and ongoing clinical trials.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BridgeBio Pharma Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.