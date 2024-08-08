Appian Corp (APPN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $(0.60), Revenue $146.5M, Surpassing Estimates

Appian Corp (APPN) released its 8-K filing on August 1, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $146.5 million, up 15% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $142.95 million.
  • Cloud Subscription Revenue: $88.4 million, increased 19% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(43.6) million, compared to $(42.4) million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.60) for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $(0.58) for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $(10.5) million, an improvement from $(24.7) million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and Investments: $149.1 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Cash Used by Operating Activities: $(17.6) million for the quarter, compared to $(11.9) million in the same period last year.
Appian is a low-code enterprise platform-as-a-service company focusing on business process management. The Appian platform is an integrated automation platform providing tools for organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations. Capabilities include case management, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, data fabric, and process mining. Most of Appian's revenue is subscription-based, with the remainder from services, with much of its subscription revenue being derived from its cloud-based platform, Appian Cloud.

Performance and Challenges

Appian Corp (APPN, Financial) reported a total revenue of $146.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $142.95 million. This represents a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. Cloud subscription revenue grew by 19% year-over-year to $88.4 million, while total subscription revenue increased by 20% to $113.0 million. However, professional services revenue saw a slight decline of 1% to $33.5 million.

Despite the revenue growth, Appian continues to face challenges with profitability. The GAAP operating loss was $(39.2) million, a slight improvement from $(40.7) million in Q2 2023. The GAAP net loss was $(43.6) million, or $(0.60) per share, compared to $(42.4) million, or $(0.58) per share, in the same quarter last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $(19.1) million, or $(0.26) per share, compared to $(28.5) million, or $(0.39) per share, in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements

Appian's financial achievements are notable in the context of the software industry, where subscription-based revenue models are highly valued for their predictability and stability. The company's cloud subscription revenue retention rate stood at 118% as of June 30, 2024, indicating strong customer loyalty and recurring revenue.

Key Financial Metrics

From the income statement, Appian's total revenue for Q2 2024 was $146.5 million, with a gross profit of $107.0 million. Operating expenses totaled $146.2 million, leading to an operating loss of $(39.2) million. The adjusted EBITDA loss was $(10.5) million, a significant improvement from $(24.7) million in Q2 2023.

On the balance sheet, Appian reported total assets of $554.6 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $627.5 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $149.1 million. Total liabilities were $600.2 million, resulting in a stockholders' deficit of $(45.7) million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $146.5 million $127.7 million
Cloud Subscription Revenue $88.4 million $74.3 million
GAAP Net Loss $(43.6) million $(42.4) million
Non-GAAP Net Loss $(19.1) million $(28.5) million
Adjusted EBITDA Loss $(10.5) million $(24.7) million

Analysis

Appian Corp (APPN, Financial) has demonstrated robust revenue growth, particularly in its cloud subscription segment, which is crucial for long-term sustainability in the software industry. The company's efforts to improve its profitability are evident in the narrowing of its non-GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss. However, the persistent GAAP net loss highlights ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Looking ahead, Appian's focus on enhancing its platform's functionality, as evidenced by the nearly doubled usage of Appian AI, positions the company well for future growth. The company's guidance for Q3 2024 and the full year 2024 indicates continued revenue growth and a potential path to adjusted EBITDA breakeven, which would be a significant milestone.

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Appian Corp for further details.

