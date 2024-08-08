MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.27, Revenue of $190.5M, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Performance

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $190.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $190.39 million and marking a 28.3% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 53.2%, a decrease from 58.0% in the previous year fiscal third quarter but an improvement from 52.5% in the prior fiscal quarter.
  • Income from Operations: $19.7 million, or 10.4% of revenue, compared to $17.3 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter.
  • Net Income: $19.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, up from $11.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter.
  • Adjusted Income from Operations: $45.6 million, or 24.0% of revenue, compared to $37.0 million, or 24.9% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $48.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $38.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter.
  • Business Outlook: Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $197 million to $203 million, with adjusted earnings per diluted share between $0.70 and $0.76.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2024. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital, and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Approximately one-third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the remainder coming from China, Taiwan, and other countries worldwide.

1818978267810656256.png

Q3 FY2024 Financial Highlights

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc reported revenue of $190.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $190.39 million. This represents a 28.3% increase compared to $148.5 million in the same quarter last year and a 5.1% increase from $181.2 million in the prior fiscal quarter.

The company's gross margin stood at 53.2%, down from 58.0% in the previous year's third quarter but up from 52.5% in the prior fiscal quarter. Income from operations was $19.7 million, or 10.4% of revenue, compared to $17.3 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the previous year's third quarter and $15.4 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $19.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to net income of $11.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the previous year's third quarter and $15.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, MACOM reported a gross margin of 57.5%, compared to 60.1% in the previous year's third quarter and 57.1% in the prior fiscal quarter. Adjusted income from operations was $45.6 million, or 24.0% of revenue, compared to $37.0 million, or 24.9% of revenue, in the previous year's third quarter and $40.2 million, or 22.2% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Adjusted net income was $48.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $38.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the previous year's third quarter and $43.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Management Commentary

“We remain focused on engineering excellence, financial performance and execution,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our portfolio expansion strategy continues to create new business opportunities with our Industrial, Defense, Telecom and Data Center customers.”

Financial Statements Overview

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement are summarized below:

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q2 FY2024 Q3 FY2023
Revenue $190.5 million $181.2 million $148.5 million
Gross Margin 53.2% 52.5% 58.0%
Net Income $19.9 million $15.0 million $11.9 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.27 $0.20 $0.17

Analysis and Outlook

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc's strong performance in Q3 FY2024, with revenue and earnings surpassing analyst estimates, underscores the company's robust market position and effective execution of its strategic initiatives. The increase in revenue and net income highlights the company's ability to capitalize on new business opportunities across its key markets.

However, the decline in gross margin compared to the previous year indicates potential challenges in cost management or pricing pressures. Investors should monitor these metrics closely in future quarters to assess the company's operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, MACOM expects revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ending September 27, 2024, to be in the range of $197 million to $203 million. Adjusted gross margin is anticipated to be between 57% and 59%, with adjusted earnings per diluted share expected to be between $0.70 and $0.76.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.