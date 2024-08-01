Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.23, Revenue Misses at $576.2 Million

Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $576.2 million for Q2 2024, up 3.9% year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated $580.72 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $16.4 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $217.9 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to the prior year quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.8%.
  • North America Revenue: $404.6 million, up 3.3% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA of $178.2 million and a margin of 44.0%.
  • International Revenue: $171.6 million, up 5.2% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million and a margin of 31.3%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $263.2 million as of June 30, 2024, with total debt amounting to $3,675.8 million.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 961,360 shares for $9.3 million during Q2 2024, with over 9 million shares remaining under the buyback authorization.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, operating in two segments: North America and International. The company generates maximum revenue from the North American region.

1818978461839159296.png

Performance Overview

For Q2 2024, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc reported revenue of $576.2 million, a 3.9% increase from the same quarter last year but slightly below the analyst estimate of $580.72 million. The company's GAAP net loss narrowed to $16.4 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $19.4 million, or $0.04 per share, in Q2 2023. Adjusted net income was $99.1 million, or $0.23 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.22 per share.

Segment Performance

In North America, revenue for Q2 2024 was $404.6 million, a 3.3% increase from the previous year. The Finance and Risk segment contributed $216.0 million, up 2.6%, while Sales and Marketing revenue was $188.6 million, up 4.2%. North America adjusted EBITDA rose by 2.7% to $178.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.0%.

Internationally, revenue grew by 5.2% to $171.6 million. The Finance and Risk segment saw an 8.1% increase to $116.5 million, while Sales and Marketing revenue slightly decreased by 0.3% to $55.1 million. International adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.5% to $53.8 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue miss, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc achieved a 5.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $217.9 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.8%. The company also reported a 4.3% organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis. However, the GAAP net loss and the challenges in the Digital Marketing solutions segment due to macroeconomic conditions remain areas of concern.

“We are pleased with our solid performance in the second quarter. We delivered organic revenue growth of 4.3 percent, our fourth consecutive quarter of reported mid-single digit growth, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 60 basis points,” said Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $576.2 million $554.7 million
GAAP Net Loss $16.4 million $19.4 million
Adjusted Net Income $99.1 million $95.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $217.9 million $206.2 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc had cash and cash equivalents of $263.2 million and total debt of $3,675.8 million. The company repurchased 961,360 shares for $9.3 million during the quarter. Cash flow from operating activities was $195.6 million for the first six months of 2024.

Business Outlook

For the full year 2024, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc expects revenues to be at the low end of the previously communicated range of $2,400 million to $2,440 million. Organic revenue growth is also expected to be at the low end of the 4.1% to 5.1% range. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to remain between $930 million and $950 million, with adjusted EPS in the range of $1.00 to $1.04.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.