MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $1.43, Revenue $190.8M, Slightly Beats Estimates

Company Reiterates Full Year Guidance Despite Challenges

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $190.8 million, slightly above the estimated $189.06 million, despite a 9% decrease due to the Atchison distillery closure.
  • Net Income: $32.0 million, largely flat year-over-year, with adjusted net income increasing 15% to $38.0 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.43 per share, a slight decrease from $1.44 per share in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 7% to $57.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2%, the highest quarterly margin recorded.
  • Branded Spirits Segment: Sales increased 11% to $64.0 million, driven by a 29% growth in premium plus price tier spirits brands.
  • Capital Expenditures: $22.6 million year-to-date, with full-year expectations of approximately $85 million.
  • Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Approximately 1.4x as of June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Distillery Solutions, Branded Spirits, and Ingredient Solutions, deriving most of its revenue from the Distillery Solutions segment.

Performance Overview

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI, Financial) reported a 9% decrease in sales to $190.8 million for Q2 2024, primarily due to the closure of the Atchison distillery. Excluding this impact, consolidated sales increased by 7%. Net income remained largely flat at $32.0 million, while adjusted net income rose 15% to $38.0 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 7% to $57.5 million, achieving its highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2%.

1818978532668370944.png

Segment Analysis

For the Distilling Solutions segment, sales decreased by 20% to $93.4 million due to the Atchison distillery closure. However, excluding this impact, segment sales increased by 9%, driven by higher brown goods sales. The Branded Spirits segment saw an 11% increase in sales to $64.0 million, fueled by the momentum in the premium plus portfolio. Ingredient Solutions segment sales decreased by 3% to $33.4 million.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. The company’s adjusted net income margin increased by 410 basis points to 19.9%, and adjusted basic EPS rose by 15% to $1.71 per share. Capital expenditures year-to-date were $22.6 million, with expectations of approximately $85 million for the full year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Sales $190.8 million $209.8 million -9%
Net Income $32.0 million $32.0 million 0%
Adjusted Net Income $38.0 million $33.0 million +15%
Adjusted EBITDA $57.5 million $53.7 million +7%
Adjusted Basic EPS $1.71 $1.49 +15%

Commentary and Outlook

"This quarter, our MGP team delivered strong results driven largely by the continued momentum in our premium plus branded spirits portfolio and solid brown goods sales. Our increasing investments behind our key brands and exciting new product innovation continue to yield positive results, helping us expand our distribution footprint and accelerate our transition into a premier branded spirits company," said David Bratcher, CEO and president of MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI, Financial) reiterated its full-year guidance, projecting sales in the range of $742 million to $756 million, adjusted EBITDA between $218 million and $222 million, and adjusted basic EPS between $6.12 and $6.23.

Conclusion

While MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI, Financial) faced challenges due to the Atchison distillery closure, the company demonstrated resilience with strong performance in its Branded Spirits segment and maintained its full-year guidance. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates the dynamic environment in the spirits industry and continues its growth trajectory.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MGP Ingredients Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.