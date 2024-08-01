Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.18 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $542 Million

Revenue and Net Income Surpass Expectations

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $542 million, up 4% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $537.98 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Increased by 470 basis points to a record high of 56%.
  • Net Income: $92 million, a 32% increase from the previous year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.18, a 38% increase from $0.86 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $158 million, up 31% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Doubled to $91 million, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Share Repurchase Authorization: New 3-year, $650 million share repurchase program approved.
On August 1, 2024, Frontdoor Inc (FTDR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. Frontdoor Inc, a leading provider of home service plans in the United States, reported significant growth in revenue, net income, and gross profit margin.

Company Overview

Frontdoor Inc is a United States-based company that provides home service plans. It owns multiple home service brands including American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark brands. Through its home service plans, the company helps its customers maintain their homes and protect against costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Frontdoor Inc reported a 4% increase in revenue to $542 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $537.98 million. The company's net income rose by 32% to $92 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) increasing by 24% to $1.18, significantly higher than the estimated EPS of $0.95.

Despite the positive results, the company faced challenges such as a 6% decline in the number of home warranties, attributed to a cyclical decline in home warranty sales due to the challenging real estate market and inflation's impact on consumer sentiment.

Key Financial Achievements

Frontdoor Inc achieved a record gross profit margin of 56%, an increase of 470 basis points, primarily driven by higher realized prices, a transition to higher service fees, and continued process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31% to $158 million, reflecting the company's strong operational performance.

Income Statement Highlights

Financial Results Three Months Ended June 30 Change
Revenue $542 million 4%
Gross Profit $306 million 13%
Net Income $92 million 32%
Diluted EPS $1.18 38%
Adjusted EBITDA $158 million 31%

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided from operating activities doubled to $103 million, and free cash flow increased by 70% to $164 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The company repurchased $83 million of shares through July 2024 and announced a new 3-year, $650 million share repurchase authorization.

Commentary and Outlook

“Frontdoor is executing extremely well, and we continue to advance our strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Cobb. “We have three focus areas for the balance of 2024: 1) Drive more home warranty sales, 2) Continue to expand our on-demand business model and 3) Close the 2-10 acquisition. With these actions, I am confident we are taking the right steps today to strengthen our foundation for long-term success."
“Frontdoor delivered strong second quarter financial results," said Chief Financial Officer Jessica Ross. “Gross profit margins reached an all-time high, primarily driven by continued execution across our margin enhancement initiatives. Based on this strong performance, we are raising our full-year outlook. Frontdoor generates a substantial amount of cash, and we will continue to prioritize share repurchases through our new, larger authorization."

Conclusion

Frontdoor Inc's strong second-quarter performance, marked by higher-than-expected revenue and net income, underscores the company's effective execution of its strategic initiatives. With a robust outlook for the remainder of 2024, Frontdoor Inc remains well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and deliver value to its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Frontdoor Inc for further details.

