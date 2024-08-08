BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.29, Revenue of $109.0 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Earnings Per Share

25 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.29 for Q2'24, a 7.4% increase from $0.27 in Q2'23.
  • Net Income: $11.0 million for Q2'24, a slight decrease from $11.4 million in Q2'23.
  • Revenue: $109.0 million for Q2'24, a 13.2% increase from $96.3 million in Q2'23, surpassing the analyst estimate of $104.90 million.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $112.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, up 2.0% from $110.4 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: 0.9 million shares repurchased in Q2'24 for $20.5 million; 4.4 million shares repurchased year-to-date for $94.9 million.
  • Cash Balance: $71.6 million as of June 30, 2024, with plans to continue deploying excess capital toward organic growth and share repurchases.
  • Dividend: Quarterly interim dividend of $0.01 per share approved, payable on September 27, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. The company's diverse affiliates offer alpha-generating investment products to investors around the world. Its reportable segment includes Quant and Solutions, which comprises versatile, tailored strategies that leverage data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes in developed and emerging markets, including non-U.S. and small-cap equities, as well as managed volatility, ESG, multi-asset, equity alternatives, and long/short strategies. Its affiliates offer products in the U.S, international and emerging markets equities; U.S. fixed income; and alternative investments, including timber and secondary Funds.

1818978953944264704.png

Performance Overview

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG, Financial) reported U.S. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for Q2 2024, up from $0.27 in Q2 2023. The company's Economic Net Income (ENI) EPS saw a significant increase to $0.45, compared to $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company's net income attributable to controlling interests was $11.0 million, slightly down from $11.4 million in Q2 2023.

Revenue and Assets Under Management

BrightSphere's total revenue for Q2 2024 was $109.0 million, a 13.2% increase from $96.3 million in Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by higher management fees, which rose by 13.7% to $105.5 million. The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to $112.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $110.4 billion at the end of Q1 2024.

Financial Achievements

BrightSphere's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $36.3 million, a 25.6% increase from $28.9 million in Q2 2023. The company's ENI for the quarter was $17.2 million, up from $12.0 million in the same period last year. This improvement was driven by higher management fee revenue due to increased AUM from market appreciation over the past twelve months.

Key Metrics and Financial Statements

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Total Revenue ($M) 109.0 96.3 105.7
Management Fees ($M) 105.5 92.8 102.2
Net Income Attributable to Controlling Interests ($M) 11.0 11.4 14.6
ENI EPS ($) 0.45 0.28 0.44
AUM ($B) 112.6 99.9 110.4

Commentary and Analysis

"For the second quarter of 2024, we produced ENI earnings per share of $0.45 compared to $0.28 in the second quarter of 2023 and $0.44 in the first quarter of 2024. Acadian, our sole operating business, generated $36.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $36.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Our ENI for the second quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million compared to $12 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $17.4 in the first quarter of 2024." - Suren Rana, BrightSphere’s President and Chief Executive Officer

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive financial performance, BrightSphere faces challenges such as increased operating expenses, which rose by 16.5% from Q2 2023. The company also reported flat net client cash flows for Q2 2024, compared to $0.1 billion in Q2 2023. These challenges could impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

Overall, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, with significant revenue growth and improved earnings per share. The company's focus on disciplined operating expenses and strategic share repurchases has contributed to its positive results. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BrightSphere Investment Group Inc for further details.

