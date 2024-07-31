Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX, Financial) achieved record transaction value and adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024, exceeding the high end of their guidance ranges.

The P&C insurance vertical saw a 300% year-over-year growth in transaction value, driven by increased marketing investments from carrier partners.

The company expects continued favorable market conditions for the P&C vertical well into 2025.

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) generated $14 million in cash last quarter, nearly doubling their cash balance to $29 million while paying down over $5 million of debt.

The company projects significant growth in Q3 2024, with transaction value expected to be between $415 million and $435 million, a year-over-year increase of 290% at the midpoint.

Negative Points

MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) is currently cooperating with an ongoing FTC civil inquiry, which has been in progress since February 2023.

The company incurred $700,000 in legal expenses related to the FTC inquiry and $600,000 in legal and accounting expenses related to secondary equity offerings in Q2 2024.

One of their health partners, Assurance IQ, ceased operations during the quarter, resulting in a one-time contract termination fee of $1.7 million.

Overhead costs were slightly above expectations due to increased investment in the business to accommodate growth.

The company is facing scrutiny from a short seller report, which they claim misrepresents their business model and practices.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more depth around the recovery in P&C carriers' spending and the visibility into your Q3 forecast?

A: Steven Yi, CEO: The recovery in our P&C marketplace is happening more quickly than expected. Early movers among carriers are aggressively stepping on the gas to take advantage of current market conditions. We expect this positive momentum to continue well into 2025 as more carriers regain profitability and resume marketing investments.

Q: How should we think about the growth opportunity from current transaction value levels, given the record levels achieved?

A: Steven Yi, CEO: We expect high year-over-year growth rates to continue, although quarter-by-quarter growth may normalize. The secular trend of insurance carriers embracing the online direct-to-consumer model will continue to provide tailwinds into 2025 and beyond.

Q: Can you provide your outlook for the health business and respond to the key business practice allegations from the short report?

A: Patrick Thompson, CFO: We remain optimistic about the health business due to its consistent growth and strong fundamentals. We believe our business practices comply with all applicable rules and regulations. Steven Yi, CEO: We conducted a full internal review and stand by our practices. The short report misrepresents our business model and practices.

Q: Why is MediaAlpha taking significant market share in the P&C vertical?

A: Patrick Thompson, CFO: Our marketplace model, which focuses on selling clicks to carriers, is a key driver. As carriers regain profitability, they are eager to grow and return to our marketplace faster than expected. Steven Yi, CEO: Our transparent programmatic marketplace model, which includes hundreds of insurance-specific websites, is validated by the current market conditions.

Q: Have there been any meaningful business practice changes in response to market conditions or regulatory requirements?

A: Steven Yi, CEO: We welcome regulations that bring more transparency and higher quality leads. The one-to-one consent requirements will mostly impact the health insurance vertical, but we do not foresee significant changes to the P&C ecosystem. We are testing different implementations to maximize conversion rates while complying with new regulations.

